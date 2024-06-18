Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Electra MiningEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Renewables & Energy Efficiency News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

    Elections 2024

    Prince Mashele Returns and Gives us Insights into the New Government Structure!

    Prince Mashele Returns and Gives us Insights into the New Government Structure!

    sona.co.za

    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Sawea uses Global Wind Day to urge country towards faster shift to low-carbon future

    18 Jun 2024
    18 Jun 2024
    The South African Wind Energy Association (Sawea) marked Global Wind Day by highlighting the significant strides made by the wind energy sector in South Africa. With an installed capacity of 3,442MW across 34 wind farms and annual generation more than 11,000GWh, wind energy is a key player in the nation's transition to a renewable energy future.
    Sawea hosted media on a tour of Aurora wind farm outside Cape Town.
    Sawea hosted media on a tour of Aurora wind farm outside Cape Town.

    In the first week of June 2024, wind energy played a crucial role in averting load shedding during adverse weather conditions, generating nearly 2,000MW of power at its peak.

    This contribution is equivalent to mitigating two stages of load shedding and underscores the reliability and consistency of wind power in the country's energy mix.

    Ministerial Energy Action Plan briefing on the update of generation performance and implementation of the Energy Action Plan. Eskom, Megawatt Park.
    Eskom shows signs of improvement, but challenges remain

      20 May 2024

    "Having contributed 11,576GWhs to the national grid in the 2023/2024 financial year, wind energy has demonstrated its ability to provide consistent and reliable power to the grid, making it an essential element of the country's energy mix," explained Sawea chief communications officer, Morongoa Ramaboa.

    The wind industry's impact extends beyond energy generation. By 2022, the sector had invested over R898m in socio-economic development initiatives, fostering community engagement and support.

    Community engagement

    Sawea’s Community Engagement Handbook, launched in 2023, further strengthens collaboration between developers and local stakeholders.

    "Community engagement is important as it engenders trust, ensures transparency and aligns the interests of developers with those of local stakeholders,” says Ramaboa.

    By actively involving communities, we can address concerns, share benefits and create a sense of ownership, ultimately leading to more sustainable and widely accepted energy solutions

    Global Wind Day serves as a reminder of the urgency to accelerate the shift to renewable energy technologies due to the escalating effects of climate change.

    Ramaboa concluded, "If we are to protect livelihoods, create more jobs, #3xRenewables by 2030 and meet the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C, we need to act now and collaborate with communities to create a sustainable future for all."

    Read more: Eskom, renewable energy, wind farm, SAWEA, just energy transition
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    The property sector can no longer afford not to invest in alternative energy
    The property sector can no longer afford not to invest in alternative energy
    14 hours
    280MW wind project secured for Rio Tinto and Sibanye-Stillwater
    280MW wind project secured for Rio Tinto and Sibanye-Stillwater
    11 Jun 2024
    When words aren&#x2019;t enough: Parties falling short on climate action
    Roving ReportersWhen words aren’t enough: Parties falling short on climate action
    31 May 2024
    Umsinde Emoyeni Wind Farm construction will begin in 2024 with operation estimated for 2026. Source: Sam Forson/Pexels
    Sibanye-Stillwater secures 140MW wind energy project
    30 May 2024
    #SAelections24: No load shedding on voting day
    #SAelections24: No load shedding on voting day
    29 May 2024
    The Luvside LS Double Helix 1.0 turbines are the company's main design.
    Luvside brings vertical wind turbines to SA, scouting for local partners
     28 May 2024
    South Africa is committing major resources to establish the hydrogen economy.
    The hydrogen economy is alive and well in SA
     21 May 2024
    Ministerial Energy Action Plan briefing on the update of generation performance and implementation of the Energy Action Plan. Eskom, Megawatt Park.
    Eskom shows signs of improvement, but challenges remain
     20 May 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz