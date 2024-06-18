Sawea uses Global Wind Day to urge country towards faster shift to low-carbon future

Sawea hosted media on a tour of Aurora wind farm outside Cape Town.

In the first week of June 2024, wind energy played a crucial role in averting load shedding during adverse weather conditions, generating nearly 2,000MW of power at its peak.

This contribution is equivalent to mitigating two stages of load shedding and underscores the reliability and consistency of wind power in the country's energy mix.

"Having contributed 11,576GWhs to the national grid in the 2023/2024 financial year, wind energy has demonstrated its ability to provide consistent and reliable power to the grid, making it an essential element of the country's energy mix," explained Sawea chief communications officer, Morongoa Ramaboa.

The wind industry's impact extends beyond energy generation. By 2022, the sector had invested over R898m in socio-economic development initiatives, fostering community engagement and support.

Community engagement

Sawea’s Community Engagement Handbook, launched in 2023, further strengthens collaboration between developers and local stakeholders.

"Community engagement is important as it engenders trust, ensures transparency and aligns the interests of developers with those of local stakeholders,” says Ramaboa.

By actively involving communities, we can address concerns, share benefits and create a sense of ownership, ultimately leading to more sustainable and widely accepted energy solutions

Global Wind Day serves as a reminder of the urgency to accelerate the shift to renewable energy technologies due to the escalating effects of climate change.

Ramaboa concluded, "If we are to protect livelihoods, create more jobs, #3xRenewables by 2030 and meet the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C, we need to act now and collaborate with communities to create a sustainable future for all."