Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Litha CommunicationsMachine Tools Africa 2024SappiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Energy News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Bantu Holimisa talks about the fragility of the ANC

Bantu Holimisa talks about the fragility of the ANC

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Eskom shows signs of improvement, but challenges remain

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    20 May 2024
    20 May 2024
    Minister in the Presidency Responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, announced significant improvements in Eskom’s performance during his Energy Action Plan media update. The energy availability factor (EAF), a measure of how much of Eskom's generation capacity is operational, has risen to 60.5% year-to-date, up from 51.7% in the same period last year.
    Ministerial Energy Action Plan briefing on the update of generation performance and implementation of the Energy Action Plan. Eskom, Megawatt Park.
    Ministerial Energy Action Plan briefing on the update of generation performance and implementation of the Energy Action Plan. Eskom, Megawatt Park.

    Ramokgopa attributed this progress to an aggressive maintenance plan, increased rooftop solar capacity, and the dedicated efforts of Eskom's management and staff.

    He highlighted a 54-day streak without load shedding, a rolling blackout strategy implemented to manage electricity demand.

    “What we are seeing now is an exceptionally improved energy situation...is as a result of [a] constellation of efforts on the part of Eskom,” he said.

    “It’s [also] an all-of-government effort to ensure that we resolve the challenges that are facing the country…the resolution of an energy deficit.

    Minister in The Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa gave an Energy Action Plan update from Kusile powerstation
    Eskom defies odds, delivers 47 days of uninterrupted power

      14 May 2024

    However, the minister cautioned that the country is "not yet out of the woods." He acknowledged the ongoing challenges facing Eskom, including recent litigation over a court ruling requiring the utility to exempt certain public institutions from load shedding.

    Eskom is appealing this decision, citing potential cost and sustainability concerns.

    Ramokgopa emphasised the importance of addressing the "preeminent challenge" of load shedding and expressed optimism that the current positive trend will continue.

    He praised the leadership of Eskom's board and management team and thanked the employees for their hard work and dedication.

    Positive trend

    Overall, the news from Eskom is encouraging, but it remains to be seen whether these improvements can be sustained and whether the utility can overcome the significant obstacles that still lie ahead.

    Ramokgopa also addressed the continued public perception of excessive diesel consumption which have persisted after he showed evidence to the contrary in his last media address.

    “The [Open Cycle Gas Turbines] are part of the fleet. They are designed…that during afternoon peak, when you have elevated demand, if you are struggling to meet that demand then you engage the OCGTs,” he explained.

    “If you look at the period that they were on load on average was previously about 17% and then now, we are just shy of 6%. So it’s a considerable drop on the usage.”

    From the first of April 2024 to the sixteenth of May, Eskom spent R1.24 billion in engaging the OCGTs; in the same period last year…we had burnt R5.2bn worth of diesel

    Ramokgopa said solar energy remains part of the strategy to combat load shedding and Eskom’s performance is not necessarily because of the performance of the renewable energy projects.

    “If you go to the Energy Action Plan and you look at Outcome 4, it says…we have to introduce incentives to make it possible for us to aggressively roll out rooftop solar solutions by both industry and households.”

    “We have been able to double the amount of rooftop solar solution megawatts that can be drawn from that intervention from about 2,100MW to 4,400MW,” he said.

    Read more: load shedding, energy crisis, Eskom, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Energy Action Plan, Lindsey Schutters
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

    Related

    Microsoft unveiled its new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop which both run on Qualcomm Snapdragon X processors.
    Microsoft unveils Copilot+ PCs, sends Qualcomm stock through the roof
     1 hour
    Mukuru CEO Andy Jury on stage at Africa Tech Week 2024
    #ATW24: Mukuru's customer-first approach behind Africa longevity
     6 hours
    Implats CEO Nico Muller
    Implats finalises R9bn BEE deal
     12 hours
    Minister Mondli Gungubele delivered a South Africa technology history lesson in his Africa Tech Week keynote.
    #ATW24: Minister Gungubele calls for connectivity and inclusion
     3 days
    President Cyril Ramaphosa gestures ahead of signing into law a national health bill that aims to provide universal coverage to South Africans, at the Union Buildings. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Energy transition is an ANC election campaign obstacle
     16 May 2024
    The age of generative AI increases energy and water usage with a negative effect on climate goals.
    Microsoft's climate goals challenged by generative AI investment
     15 May 2024
    Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet onstage at Google I/O
    Google uses AI to move Search posts for web publishers
     15 May 2024
    Minister in The Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa gave an Energy Action Plan update from Kusile powerstation
    Eskom defies odds, delivers 47 days of uninterrupted power
     14 May 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz