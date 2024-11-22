SA’s canola harvest reaches record levels in 2024

The Western and Southern Cape, along with the Overberg, are alive with the vibrant golden fields of a record-breaking canola harvest. This year’s yields, boosted by favourable weather conditions, are setting new standards for South Africa’s agricultural sector.

With a record 145,000 hectares of canola planted across the country, chief economist Wandile Sihlobo of Agbiz stated: “South Africa’s 2024-25 canola production is forecast at 294,000 tonnes, up 25% year-on-year, making this the largest harvest on record."

Farmers shine amid ideal conditions

Thousands of hectares are being harvested in the Cape, where consistent rainfall and cooler temperatures have created ideal growing conditions for this year’s crops. Farmers are enthusiastic about achieving better-than-average yields, fueling optimism in the agricultural community.

The season began in the Swartland with dry conditions, but timely rains have helped the canola crop make a strong recovery. Harvests here are expected to meet or slightly exceed average levels, adding to the region’s growing optimism for a successful season.

Southern Oil’s contribution

Southern Oil (SOILL), an industry leader for 29 years, is celebrating this milestone alongside over 600 dedicated farmers. Zander Spammer of SOILL remarks: "A large part of the harvest is already in storage, and our team is working around the clock alongside farmers to ensure every step of logistics and operations runs smoothly. We’re grateful for this fruitful partnership that brings top-quality products to the market."

Known for its B-well canola oil brand, SOILL emphasises its commitment to supporting farming communities. Through initiatives like the Canola Trust, for example, SOILL invests in farmworker families by supporting children’s education and encouraging sustainable farming practices.

A bright future for SA’s agriculture

As the 2024 canola harvest continues, the collaboration between farmers and SOILL, for example, highlights the strength and potential of South Africa’s agricultural sector.

With a commitment to producing high-quality products and promoting sustainability, this season’s harvest is a testament to hard work, resilience, and achievement.