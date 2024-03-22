Industries

    Sappi's Pelletin achieves feed safety assurance certification for its lignin-based animal feed additive

    Issued by Sappi
    22 Mar 2024
    22 Mar 2024
    Sappi Southern Africa has achieved GMP+ Feed Safety Assurance (FSA) 2020 certification for Pelletin, one of its lignin-based products used as an additive in animal feed manufacturing. This makes Sappi the second organisation in Africa to attain this prestigious certification.
    GMP+ is the world’s largest and most rigorous animal feed certification scheme, focused on the contribution of safe animal feed throughout the entire production chain, with an emphasis on quality assurance and risk management in the production and trade of animal feed. Sappi Southern Africa’s certification is for ‘Trade in Feed’, while the ‘Production of Feed Additives’ certification has been issued to Sappi Tugela Mill.

    “Sappi’s certification gives Pelletin a competitive edge in the global lignin market, as it demonstrates its compliance with the highest standards of quality assurance and risk management in the animal feed industry,” says Jason Knock, general manager, Lignin for Sappi Southern Africa. Knock adds that this is vital for the health and welfare of livestock and the safety of food products derived from them, as well as the issue of food security in the country.

    Lignin, a major component of wood and an abundant organic polymer, provides a multitude of functionalities especially in the industrial and agricultural sector. The importance of lignin is growing and is becoming an indispensable additive where sustainable natural alternatives for oil-based products are desired. Lignin is recovered from the pulping process of paper and board manufacturing and is a prime example of the bioeconomy.

    “As a technical lignin, Pelletin primarily functions as a binder in the production of compound animal feeds and acts as a natural glue that binds the feed ingredients and additives together. This makes for a cost-effective compound feed pellet with enhanced durability and strength,” explains Knock.

    The combined anti-caking and dispersing properties of the product promote mixing uniformity and homogenous blending of all feed ingredients, acting as an effective lubricant reducing friction in the pelleting process, as well as reducing wear and tear on the manufacturing equipment.

    “We are delighted to receive this internationally recognised certification, which confirms that our products meet the highest standards of quality and safety in the animal feed sector. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at the Tugela Mill, who have successfully passed the rigorous audits required for GMP+ certification. We are committed to maintaining and improving our standards and processes to ensure the satisfaction and trust of our customers,” comments Knock.

    Sappi
    Sappi works closely with customer, both direct and indirect, in over 100 countries to provide them with the relevant and sustainable paper, paper-pulp and dissolving wood pulp products and related services and innovations.

