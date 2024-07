Reebok South Africa has unveiled the latest addition to the Nano Training Shoe franchise, the Nano Court.

Image supplied

Leveraging the brand’s rich history on the court, along with its dominance and extensive knowledge within the training shoe market, the Nano Court is built to be the ultimate performance court shoe for sports like padel, tennis, and squash, with a focus on grip, stability, and durability.

Key Nano Court tech features include:

FlexWeave Pro Upper: The most durable FlexWeave knit upper yet with zoned stability yarns for added support where it’s needed most.



ToeTection Guard: Enhanced durability at the toe box prevents wear and tear from toe drags, a common issue in court sports.



Griptonite Rubber Outsole: Best-in-class multidirectional outsole traction in a herringbone design for premium grip and feel on any surface.



Floatride Court Foam: An all-new compound specifically designed for court sports, offering responsive energy return and superior comfort.



360° Comfort Booty: The anatomical booty upper construction guarantees a locked-in fit for intense side-to-side movements.



Specifications: With a 14mm drop and weighing just 340g, the Nano Court offers a balanced option for high-performance athletes.

Reebok’s return to the court with the Nano Court is about reigniting the passion for court sports.