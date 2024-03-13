Raspberry Pi 400 handover at Lodirile Secondary School

On Thursday, 7 March, there was excitement and joy from both learners and educators at Lodirile Secondary School in Krugersdorp at the handover of Raspberry Pi gadgets by Wisenet (Adapt IT).

Keegan Pillay, Lerato Sebanda, Ben Hamilton, Tshepang, Willfred Malapela, Happy Molefe, Steven Lebere

Raspberry Pi is a series of single-board computers that aims to educate individuals in computing and is used worldwide to learn programming skills, build hardware projects and conduct home automation.

There to witness the handover were members of the Adopt-a-School Foundation (AAS), a partner entity of Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, Wisenet CEO, Ben Hamilton and his team as well as Adapt IT.

Lodirile Secondary school has a long-standing relationship with Adopt-a-School Foundation and Adapt IT.

The school has benefitted much through this partnership since 2019, with the renovation of its computer laboratory and additional resourcing and training. In addition, a coding and robotics programme is currently underway with the latest donation of 25 Raspberry Pi gadgets by Wisenet.

CEO Ben Hamilton talking about the Raspberry Pi Happy Molefe handing the Raspberry Pi from Wisenet (Adapt IT) to Pontsho Maredi

Grade 8 to 12 learners were present to express their gratitude at the handover ceremony while a choir entertained guests. Happy Molefe, human resources executive of Adapt IT said she was honoured to be part of the programme.

Through the support of Adapt IT, this Information Communication Technology (ICT) programme empowers the youth in the community. The development of learners and educators is key – they are motivated, through these programmes, as they introduce new teaching tools such as ICT into curriculum.

Steven Lebere, AAS chief executive officer said: “I commend the school on how it has sustained the resources donated by Adapt IT over the years. We believe part of the impact made to the school is reflected in the 82.8% matric results achieved by the school and shared last month.”

Pontsho Maredi, a Grade 11 learner said: “I am very grateful to Wisenet for the gadgets. Having seen the impact that the ICT lab has had on us, I cannot wait to use these Pis.”

Grade 11 learners with their Raspberry Pi

Tshidiso Ramaboa, a Grade 12 learner said: “These gadgets will help us apply to universities as we don’t have access to laptops and internet at home.” Thanking Wisenet for the Raspberry Pi, he said it was new to him and that he looked forward to exploring the benefits of the gadgets.

Through its Whole School Development (WSD) programme, the foundation aims to effect change across the school spectrum, providing a schooling environment conducive to teaching and learning. To understand more about the work of the Adopt-a-School Foundation you can visit www.adoptaschool.org.za.