Marketing & Media Artificial Intelligence
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

JNPRBusiness and Arts South AfricaDentsuKantarBroad MediaWetpaint AdvertisingRed & YellowOLC Through The Line CommunicationsInsight SurveyAfriGIS3RCProvantageAlgoa FMPrimedia BroadcastingProduct of the Year South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Artificial Intelligence News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Qatar Airways' new AI campaign lets you star in your movie

    6 Sep 2024
    6 Sep 2024
    Qatar Airways' latest campaign uses AI technology to let customers star in the film, underscoring its focus on personalised, customer-driven experiences.
    Qatar Airways is leveraging AI in its new campaign. Source: Qatar Airways.
    Qatar Airways is leveraging AI in its new campaign. Source: Qatar Airways.

    As part of the innovative campaign, viewers can select from multiple scenes within the film to star as the leading roles. Thanks to cutting-edge AI technology, the characters will be an accurate reflection of the viewer's appearance, adapting to their facial features and skin tone.

    Qatar Airways group chief executive officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: "At Qatar Airways, we go beyond simply meeting customer expectations - it's about anticipating their needs and crafting experiences that resonate on a personal level. The launch of this new brand campaign is a true testament to this and our ethos of providing incomparable superior customer experiences."

    Qatar Airways chief commercial officer, Thierry Antinori, said: "Featuring pioneering AI capabilities unseen elsewhere in the airline industry, our latest campaign not only showcases the innovative spirit driving our brand, but also encapsulates our customer-centric approach, helping to turn every journey into an adventure. After all, there’s no limit to how far a dream can take you."

    Qatar Airways senior vice president of global marketing & corporate communications, Babar Rahman, said: "With this latest campaign, we have been able to encapsulate our vision as an industry leader in innovation. Crafting an immersive brand experience where everyone can be the stars, has allowed us to create uniquely personalised connections with our audiences, ensuring every moment is truly unforgettable."

    Read more: advertising, campaign, Qatar Airways, AI
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz