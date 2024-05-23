HR Section
Pnet Job Market Trends Report – September 2024

Issued by Pnet
3 Oct 2024
3 Oct 2024
Welcome to the latest edition of the Pnet Job Market Trends Report, where you can gain data-driven insights into South African online labour market trends.
Pnet Job Market Trends Report &#x2013; September 2024

The monthly report reviews local hiring activity as well as regional job trends. In each edition, we take a look at the jobs and job sectors that have been most in demand over the previous month. We also provide snapshots of specific job sectors, unpacking useful demographic data to guide recruiters in their recruitment planning and to give job seekers a view of what is hot and happening in the local job market.

Every edition includes a special feature unpacking relevant topics of interest. In the latest report, Pnet explores 'Tracking change: Two years of job sector trends in South Africa'. Pnet shares insights into local hiring activity over the past two years in terms of job sectors driving declining hiring trends and job sectors that are showing growth.

Download the full report here.

PNET, Pnet Job Market Trends Report
Pnet
Pnet's recruitment platform uses smart-matching technology to connect the right candidates to the right vacancies at the right time. Part of the global StepStone Group, Pnet offers end-to-end recruitment solutions.
