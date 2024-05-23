Pnet Job Market Trends Report – September 2024
The monthly report reviews local hiring activity as well as regional job trends. In each edition, we take a look at the jobs and job sectors that have been most in demand over the previous month. We also provide snapshots of specific job sectors, unpacking useful demographic data to guide recruiters in their recruitment planning and to give job seekers a view of what is hot and happening in the local job market.
Every edition includes a special feature unpacking relevant topics of interest. In the latest report, Pnet explores 'Tracking change: Two years of job sector trends in South Africa'. Pnet shares insights into local hiring activity over the past two years in terms of job sectors driving declining hiring trends and job sectors that are showing growth.
