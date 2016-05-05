Employment and Labour to host Employment Standards Conference
The department’s Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) branch is set to host the conference from 8 - 10 October at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.
"The conference promises to be an enlightening platform for the more than 350 inspectors expected to attend, offering an opportunity to engage in constructive dialogues, exchange ideas, and explore strategies to enhance compliance and maintain equality of inspections within the labour market.
"It is an occasion to not only hear from leadership but also to contribute to the transformation of the inspections and South African labour market," the department said.
The gathering will bring together inspectors specialising in the fields of basic conditions of employment, unemployment insurance, compensation for occupational injuries and diseases, employment equity, and the national minimum wage enforcement.
In recognition of work performed by the overstretched inspectors, the IES branch also plans to host an awards ceremony to reward the good work performed by the inspectors.
The department regularly conducts advocacy campaigns to ensure compliance with the labour legislation it administers.
These include the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA), Unemployment Insurance Act (UIA), Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases (COID) Act, National Minimum Wage Act (NMWA), Employment Equity Act (EEA), Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA), and the Employment Services Act (ESA).
The department said the theme of next week’s session - "Advancing Social Justice through Effective Labour Inspections" - is a way of encouraging maximum compliance to employment and labour laws.
Source: SAnews.gov.za
