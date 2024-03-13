Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

G&G AdvocacyPnetRocketseedIntercareGO Content LabBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Labour Law & Unions News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Gareth van Onselen - Breaks down the real data behind the 2024 elections.

Gareth van Onselen - Breaks down the real data behind the 2024 elections.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Inspection blitz nabs non-compliant employers

    13 Mar 2024
    13 Mar 2024
    The Department of Employment and Labour, working with other law enforcement agencies, have issued over 50 contravention notices and compliance orders against non-compliant employers in Rustenburg in the North West.
    Image source: tumsasedgars –
    Image source: tumsasedgars – 123RF.com

    Nine undocumented foreign nationals were also arrested during a joint blitz inspection by the department and other law enforcement agencies.

    The three-day blitz inspection that started in Rustenburg on Monday was led by the Inspection and Enforcement Services unit of the Department of Employment and Labour in the North West in partnership with the Department of Home Affairs, the Liquor Board and the South African Police Services (SAPS).

    “The first blitz inspection has led to 18 contravention notices, three prohibition notices, three improvement notices, and 31 compliance orders being issued to non-complying employers and to the arrest of nine undocumented foreign national workers,” the department said in a statement.

    The inspections are part of an ongoing national programme by the department with the aim to gather all relevant law-enforcing government institutions to conduct inspections around major towns and cities in the country.

    Its main purpose is to test the level of compliance in terms of the labour laws such as the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHS), Compensation of Occupational Injuries and Diseases (Coida), Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA), Unemployment Insurance Act (UIA), Unemployment Insurance Contribution Act (UICA) and the Employment Act.

    It also focuses on other consumer-related legislations in the wholesale and retail sector and the employment of undocumented foreign nationals.

    North West businesses slapped with non-compliance notices
    North West businesses slapped with non-compliance notices

    21 Apr 2021

    According to the provincial chief inspector for the North West Province, Chris Sithole, the blitz inspections are unannounced visits.

    “We (were) in the Bojanala District on an unannounced visit, and... on day one we managed to issue so many notices and orders to non-complying employers ... we are not here to intimidate anyone; we are here to ensure that labour laws are upheld as it is our mandate to ensure that the country’s workforce is protected,” Sithole said.

    The department said the undocumented foreign nationals who are working without the relevant work permits will be handled by the Department of Home Affairs and the SAPS.

    “The employer will also be charged accordingly for contravening the Employment Services Act of the Department of Employment and Labour, which demands an employer to make sure that a person employed in South Africa from a foreign country should have the relevant work permit and a certain skill that is not found in the country,” the department said.

    Read more: undocumented migrants, labour compliance, non-compliance
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

    Related

    Image source: rawpixel –
    3 considerations for small businesses when building their workforce
    7 Feb 2024
    Image source: Chayanit Chankhong –
    ESG and employment: Key dispute risks in the EMI sector in 2024
    31 Jan 2024
    Image source: konstantynov –
    Employment compliance inspections for wholesale, retail and hospitality sectors
     27 Sep 2022
    Image source: Pavel Biryukov –
    Domestic workers urged to report employers not complying with minimum wage
    29 Aug 2022
    Image source: Vitaliy Vodolazskyy –
    Over R2m recovered from labour non-compliance cases
    30 Jun 2022
    Source: ©Paulus Rusyanto
    Sars curbing non-compliance, staff corruption
    2 Jul 2021
    North West businesses slapped with non-compliance notices
    North West businesses slapped with non-compliance notices
    21 Apr 2021
    In a victory for “invisible, undocumented children”, unwed fathers will soon be able to register the births of their children without the mother being present or giving consent. Photo: Brian Turner via (CC BY 2.0)
    Court victory for "invisible, undocumented children"
     22 May 2020
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz