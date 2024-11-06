Marketing & Media trends
Industry trends
BizTrends Sponsors
Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Pnet Job Market Trends Report – October 2024
The monthly report reviews local hiring activity as well as regional job trends. In each edition we take a look at the jobs and job sectors that have been most in demand over the previous month. We also provide snapshots of specific job sectors, unpacking useful demographic data to guide recruiters in their recruitment planning and to give job seekers a view on what is hot and happening in the local job market.
Every edition includes a special feature unpacking relevant topics of interest. In the latest report, Pnet explores South African Salary Evolution: A 6-year perspective on Job Market offers. Pnet shares a six-year review of salary offers for specific job roles in South Africa.
Download the full report here.
- Pnet Job Market Trends Report – October 202406 Nov 15:02
- Pnet supports The SPAR Group's recruitment journey: Finding tomorrow's leaders together28 Oct 14:46
- Pnet earns bronze medal for sustainability from Ecovadis21 Oct 12:33
- Empowering teachers in the digital age and bridging the gap in South African education03 Oct 17:09
- Pnet Job Market Trends Report – September 202403 Oct 14:25