Pnet Job Market Trends Report – October 2024

Welcome to the latest edition of the Pnet Job Market Trends Report, where you can gain data-driven insights into South African online labour market trends.

The monthly report reviews local hiring activity as well as regional job trends. In each edition we take a look at the jobs and job sectors that have been most in demand over the previous month. We also provide snapshots of specific job sectors, unpacking useful demographic data to guide recruiters in their recruitment planning and to give job seekers a view on what is hot and happening in the local job market.

Every edition includes a special feature unpacking relevant topics of interest. In the latest report, Pnet explores South African Salary Evolution: A 6-year perspective on Job Market offers. Pnet shares a six-year review of salary offers for specific job roles in South Africa.



