Pnet earns bronze medal for sustainability from Ecovadis

EcoVadis' comprehensive assessment evaluates sustainability across key areas including environment, labour and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. Pnet achieved an impressive overall score of 62/100, placing it in the 77th percentile within its industry and solidifying its reputation as a responsible and transparent business.

For Pnet’s clients and partners, this recognition carries added significance. The EcoVadis certification is increasingly becoming a critical factor in supplier selection processes. “The EcoVadis rating enhances our credibility in sustainability and reflects our commitment to running a responsible business,” said Vanessa Gibb, people business partner (HR) at Pnet. "It makes it easier for businesses to collaborate with companies that prioritise ethical and environmental practices."

Why EcoVadis matters

EcoVadis is globally recognised for its rigorous sustainability assessments, using methodologies aligned with international standards like the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the United Nations Global Compact. Thousands of companies around the world rely on EcoVadis ratings to monitor their partners' sustainability performance and to continually improve their own.

This bronze medal from EcoVadis not only highlights Pnet’s accomplishments in sustainability but also sets the stage for continued growth and collaboration with partners who share a commitment to ethical business practices and environmental stewardship.



