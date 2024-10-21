HR HR Tools & Software
HR Tools & Software Company news South Africa

    Pnet earns bronze medal for sustainability from Ecovadis

    Issued by Pnet
    21 Oct 2024
    As part of global JobTech giant, The Stepstone Group, Pnet is proud to announce that it has been awarded the bronze medal by EcoVadis, the world’s leading provider of business sustainability ratings. This achievement underscores Pnet’s dedication to embedding sustainable practices throughout its operations and supply chain.
    EcoVadis' comprehensive assessment evaluates sustainability across key areas including environment, labour and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. Pnet achieved an impressive overall score of 62/100, placing it in the 77th percentile within its industry and solidifying its reputation as a responsible and transparent business.

    For Pnet’s clients and partners, this recognition carries added significance. The EcoVadis certification is increasingly becoming a critical factor in supplier selection processes. “The EcoVadis rating enhances our credibility in sustainability and reflects our commitment to running a responsible business,” said Vanessa Gibb, people business partner (HR) at Pnet. "It makes it easier for businesses to collaborate with companies that prioritise ethical and environmental practices."

    Why EcoVadis matters

    EcoVadis is globally recognised for its rigorous sustainability assessments, using methodologies aligned with international standards like the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the United Nations Global Compact. Thousands of companies around the world rely on EcoVadis ratings to monitor their partners' sustainability performance and to continually improve their own.

    This bronze medal from EcoVadis not only highlights Pnet’s accomplishments in sustainability but also sets the stage for continued growth and collaboration with partners who share a commitment to ethical business practices and environmental stewardship.

    PNET, Vanessa Gibb
    Pnet
    Pnet's recruitment platform uses smart-matching technology to connect the right candidates to the right vacancies at the right time. Part of the global StepStone Group, Pnet offers end-to-end recruitment solutions.
    Let's do Biz