    OLC launches sponsorship division, secures Coca-Cola x Springboks campaign

    Issued by OLC Through The Line Communications
    25 Jun 2025
    25 Jun 2025
    OLC is proud to announce the official launch of its sponsorship division, expanding its legacy as a through-the-line engagement agency by providing specialist commercial sponsorship executions.

    With a history of creating buzz-worthy brand experiences, OLC is now adding to its repertoire by forging powerful partnerships between brands and sponsorship deals.

    OLC launches sponsorship division, secures Coca-Cola x Springboks campaign

    “We have been wanting to collaborate with key strategic players for years to set up a sponsorship division; the caliber of these individuals means that we as a business are able to offer our clients so much more. The timing is right, and we are really looking forward to the expertise our partners will bring.” – Garon Bloom, managing director, OLC.

    In the same stride, OLC is thrilled to announce its latest win: the experiential and PR campaign for Coca-Cola’s sponsorship of the Springboks. This campaign, which runs from July to October brings together two of South Africa’s most iconic brands – Coca-Cola and the Springboks – to uplift the nation through rugby.

    For over 14 years, OLC has been a trusted agency partner to Coca-Cola, creating some of its most memorable brand experiences in South Africa and on the continent. This campaign will be no different. From stadium and fan park activations, winner experiences, and PR storytelling, OLC will ensure that Coca-Cola's presence is felt both on and off the field, uniting fans across the country.

    With this landmark win, and the launch of its sponsorship division, OLC continues to redefine the way brands connect with audiences – through strategic sponsorships, immersive, cultural experiences and storytelling that resonates.

    For media inquiries, interview requests, or partnership opportunities, please contact: Tanelle Ranice, OLC head of PR | az.oc.timilffo@ellenat.

    About Offlimit Communications

    Offlimit Communications (OLC) is a full-service experiential and PR agency specializing in creating unforgettable brand experiences that connect with consumers on a deeper level. With a track record of award-winning campaigns, OLC continues to redefine the boundaries of engagement, storytelling, and brand activation.

    OLC Through The Line Communications
    OLC Through The Line Communications is an award winning experiential marketing agency that aims to move businesses and brands forward.
