OFM proud to partner with 3rd Nampo Alfa Livestock, Hunting, and Outdoor Expo

OFM, the sound of your life, is once again excited to announce its role as the proud media partner of the third annual Nampo Alfa Livestock, Hunting, and Outdoor Expo. Taking place from 17 to 19 October 2024 at the renowned Nampo Park just outside Bothaville, this premier event is a stellar showcase of the top breeding stock available in South Africa as well as the latest innovations in hunting gear and outdoor equipment.

With gates opening daily at 8am and closing at 5pm, visitors can explore the expo and immerse themselves in a range of exciting activities. The entrance fee is R70 per person and is free for preschoolers, available both at the gate and online through TicketPro. Parking will also be available free of charge.

The Nampo Alfa Expo builds on the success of its predecessors, combining the best elements of the Alfa livestock expo, which has grown to be the largest in the country, with a thrilling hunting and outdoor section. The venue, Nampo Park, is perfectly equipped to host such a multifaceted event. Visitors can safely test firearms on a 400m shooting range, take part in 4x4 ride and drive sessions, and enjoy high-quality camping exhibitions. For your entertainment, Adam Tas and Joki will share hunting stories with an exquisite brandy tasting, only at Nampo Alfa!

OFM is proud to support this vital event that showcases the growing livestock industry, a key contributor to South Africa’s economy. The event offers an unparalleled opportunity for livestock producers, hunting enthusiasts, and outdoor adventurers to engage with cutting-edge innovations and practical solutions.

