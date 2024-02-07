Now trending – MicroTox

Industries

    7 Feb 2024
    Whether you’re needing to get red carpet-ready or simple want to look your best in every holiday selfie, this is one treatment you’re going to want to fit into your end of year schedule.
    The Skin Renewal signature facial – the MicroTox Glow Facial – is the talk of the town for good reason.

    The MicroTox Glow Facial promises to restore your radiant glow. And it delivers! Have you seen Dr Maureen’s skin lately? A combination of micro-needling and botulinum toxin, this truly dynamic treatment is a comprehensive approach to skin rejuvenation, delivering wrinkle-reducing and skin brightening while addressing multiple concerns that contribute to dull, uneven skin texture.

    Quite frankly, the only thing more impressive than the results we’re seeing across our 18 branches nationwide is the long list of MicroTox benefits:

    • Reduce fine lines and improve texture
    • Enhance hydration and minimise pores
    • Reduce redness and inflammation
    • Improve the absorption of topical serums
    • Decrease facial sweating
    • Improve the appearance of atrophic acne scars

    Minimal downtime, rapid results

    Described as a 'selfie filter for real life', this procedure is quickly becoming synonymous with creating glowing, glasslike skin within days. It is a minimally invasive treatment with minimal downtime, and the results are seen rapidly.

    “The MicroTox Glow facial is designed to provide skin tightening, rejuvenation, and a healthy glow,” explains Dr Maureen. “Suitable for individuals looking to improve their complexion with minimal downtime, Micro-Botox is like a superhero combo of micro-needling and Botox, working together to give your skin a total refresh.”

    So, how does this ‘real-life selfie filter’ work?

  • It smoothes your skin

    • Micro-needling creates tiny channels in your skin, helping it soak up skincare products better, boosting collagen (the stuff that keeps your skin firm) and making your skin smoother, plumper, and less wrinkly.

  • It quenches your skin’s thirst

    • Micro-Botox teams up with hyaluronic acid, a natural hydrator. This tag team keeps your skin hydrated, erasing fine lines and wrinkles and leaving you with a fresh, dewy glow.

  • It perfects your pores

    • Micro-needling stimulates collagen production, which, in turn, tightens your skin. The result? Pores look smaller, and your skin looks smoother and flawless.

  • It diminishes dark spots

    • Got dark spots? Micro-Botox helps fade them by calming down skin inflammation. It’s like a superhero for those wanting to achieve a more even skin tone.

    It’s like a relaxing massage… for your face

    Micro-Botox chills out the tiny muscles around your hair follicles. No more hair-standing-on-end moments, just smoother, light-reflecting skin that glows from the inside out. The added bonus? Relaxed muscles make it easier for skincare products to dive deep into your skin, which means that your serums and moisturisers can work their magic where it matters most.

    Long story short? It’s a vibe!

    To summarise and wrap up this write-up with a great big, age-defying bow… MicroTox is your ticket to incredible, refreshed skin. So, if you want to say 'Hello!' to 2024 with smoother, more hydrated, more radiant skin, chat to your favourite therapist at your favourite branch and get an appointment in the diary with one of our medical doctors, sooner rather than later.

    Skin Renewal
    Skin Renewal Clinics are located in Gauteng, Cape Town, Pretoria and Durban. Our medical aesthetic treatments include injectables, medical lasers, PDT Therapy, Carboxytherapy, Mesotherapy and Laser Hair & Vein Removal.
