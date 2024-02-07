Now trending – MicroTox

Whether you’re needing to get red carpet-ready or simple want to look your best in every holiday selfie, this is one treatment you’re going to want to fit into your end of year schedule.

The Skin Renewal signature facial – the MicroTox Glow Facial – is the talk of the town for good reason.

The MicroTox Glow Facial promises to restore your radiant glow. And it delivers! Have you seen Dr Maureen’s skin lately? A combination of micro-needling and botulinum toxin, this truly dynamic treatment is a comprehensive approach to skin rejuvenation, delivering wrinkle-reducing and skin brightening while addressing multiple concerns that contribute to dull, uneven skin texture.

Quite frankly, the only thing more impressive than the results we’re seeing across our 18 branches nationwide is the long list of MicroTox benefits:

Reduce fine lines and improve texture



Enhance hydration and minimise pores



Reduce redness and inflammation



Improve the absorption of topical serums



Decrease facial sweating



Improve the appearance of atrophic acne scars

Minimal downtime, rapid results

Described as a 'selfie filter for real life', this procedure is quickly becoming synonymous with creating glowing, glasslike skin within days. It is a minimally invasive treatment with minimal downtime, and the results are seen rapidly.

“The MicroTox Glow facial is designed to provide skin tightening, rejuvenation, and a healthy glow,” explains Dr Maureen. “Suitable for individuals looking to improve their complexion with minimal downtime, Micro-Botox is like a superhero combo of micro-needling and Botox, working together to give your skin a total refresh.”

So, how does this ‘real-life selfie filter’ work?

It smoothes your skin Micro-needling creates tiny channels in your skin, helping it soak up skincare products better, boosting collagen (the stuff that keeps your skin firm) and making your skin smoother, plumper, and less wrinkly.

It quenches your skin’s thirst Micro-Botox teams up with hyaluronic acid, a natural hydrator. This tag team keeps your skin hydrated, erasing fine lines and wrinkles and leaving you with a fresh, dewy glow.

It perfects your pores Micro-needling stimulates collagen production, which, in turn, tightens your skin. The result? Pores look smaller, and your skin looks smoother and flawless.