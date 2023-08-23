Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Icon OncologyIntercareAssociation of Palliative Care Centres (APCC)MedihelpEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Hospital Groups News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Novo Nordisk's parent invests in India's Manipal hospital chain

    By Anna Ringstrom and Rishika Sadam
    7 Feb 2024
    7 Feb 2024
    Novo Holdings, the controlling shareholder of Danish obesity drugmaker Novo Nordisk, said on Tuesday, 6 February 2024, it was investing in Indian private hospital chain Manipal Hospitals, as it seeks to tap into growing market potential in Asia.
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    "It (the investment) represents our commitment towards filling the gap between the enormous demand and underserved healthcare infrastructure in India," Novo Holdings said in a statement.

    The Danish holding company bought a minority stake with Abu Dhabi sovereign investor Mubadala and California's top public pension system, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS), according to a Manipal statement dated 2 February.

    The three firms bought the stake from Singapore state investment firm Temasek, which will continue to hold a majority stake, the statement said.

    For Novo Holdings, which invests in life science companies and had assets of €108bn ($115.86bn) at end-2022, it was its largest investment in Asia to date.

    Its key markets in the region are India, South-East Asia and China, where it opened an office in Shanghai last year.

    Manipal Hospitals has 33 hospitals across India, the world's most populous country, with around 6 million patients annually, Novo Holdings said.

    "A rising middle class, paired with an increased appreciation for advanced medical facilities and quality healthcare services, has driven an uptick in demand for private hospital care in the country," it said.

    "Other factors include the expansion of health insurance coverage and the sophistication of medical technology adopted at private institutions."

    India healthcare boom

    The Indian healthcare market is expected to grow near three-fold over eight years to $458bn by 2030, according to forecasts by global consulting firms Boston Consulting Group and B Capital.

    Prabhudas Lilladher analyst Param Desai said he expects to see more foreign investment.

    "There is a genuine need for more healthcare infrastructure in India be it in terms of beds, hospitals, doctors, so all of these are attracting investments," he said.

    Novo Holdings, which is owned by Novo Nordisk Foundation, has 77% of voting shares in Novo Nordisk, the maker of blockbuster obesity drug Wegovy and diabetes treatment Ozempic.

    A top official at Novo Nordisk announced in September the drugmaker aims to bring Wegovy to India, where obesity rates are high especially among women, in 2026, after securing regulatory approvals and ensuring it has enough supply to meet demand.

    On Monday, 5 February 2024, it announced it was buying Catalent, a manufacturing subcontractor for the weight-loss drug, for $16.5bn to help Novo Nordisk meet soaring demand. The drugmaker expects the deal to boost Wegovy output from 2026.

    Read more: India, insulin, Novo Nordisk, Boston Consulting Group
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/


    Related

    Africa&#x2019;s small towns boom as hybrid working is increasingly in demand
    GO Content LabAfrica’s small towns boom as hybrid working is increasingly in demand
    #BizTrends2024: Mining critical minerals will depend on creative funding solutions
    #BizTrends2024: Mining critical minerals will depend on creative funding solutions
     8 Jan 2024
    Source: Eli Lilly
    Eli Lilly: Inaugural US telehealth platform delivers weight-loss drugs
    4 Jan 2024
    Lola Ogunnaike, Yvonne Orji and Danai Gurira in Cape Town. Source: Supplied.
    #ABMI23: African women should be at the core of the narrative - Danai Gurira
     8 Nov 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    India finds two more toxic syrups months after poisoning deaths
    5 Oct 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    Novo Nordisk contracts Aspen to produce insulin for Africa
     20 Sep 2023
    10th Annual Bhaktivedanta Swami Lecture: AI, humanity and God
    Bhaktivedanta Book Trust Africa10th Annual Bhaktivedanta Swami Lecture: AI, humanity and God
    Construction industry needs to decarbonise. Source: C Dustin/Unsplash
    Decarbonising construction sector is key to reaching climate targets
    23 Aug 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz