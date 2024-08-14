Marketing & Media Online Media
    MyBroadband’s record traffic growth in 2024

    Issued by Broad Media
    14 Aug 2024
    MyBroadband recently smashed its readership record, cementing its position as South Africa’s largest technology news website.
    It now reaches an impressive 4.7 million readers each month – serving 15 million page views. This makes it over 10-times bigger than its nearest competitor.

    MyBroadband continues to grow from strength to strength thanks to its high-quality articles, which are both relevant and important to South African readers.

    This superior content provides South Africans with all the latest ICT news and has attracted a massive audience of the country’s top ICT purchasing decision-makers.

    The latest demographic data for MyBroadband shows that its monthly audience consists of:

    • 591,000 CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, CFOs, and directors.
    • 1.1 million IT managers and middle managers.
    • 1.7 million IT professionals.

    Furthermore, 2.6 million MyBroadband readers influence the purchasing decisions of their family and friends.

    Industry-leading marketing solutions

    Targeting MyBroadband readers provides massive benefits to South African ICT companies, as they can reach a large and highly-targeted audience with their important marketing message.

    MyBroadband offers multiple advertising solutions that help companies reach its influential audience.

    These include:

    • Sponsored articles with social media promotions
    • Homepage takeovers
    • Display banners
    • What’s Next podcast interviews
    • Video reviews
    • And much more

    MyBroadband marketing director Cara Muller said her clients see excellent results from these online advertising solutions.

    “The campaigns we run for our clients are highly effective at reaching the right audience, creating awareness, and generating engagement,” said Muller.

    Click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.

    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
    Let's do Biz