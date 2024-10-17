MomConnect celebrates 10 years of transforming maternal and child health in SA

The South African National Department of Health proudly celebrates the 10th anniversary of MomConnect, the country's pioneering maternal-health programme which has reached almost 5 million registered mothers and served as a platform to acknowledge the significant progress made in maternal- and child health over the past decade.

Source: Supplied.

It also recognises the contributions of all stakeholders involved in MomConnect, including partner organisations, healthcare professionals, helpdesk operators, and the mothers who have engaged and benefited from the programme.

MomConnect is a free service available in all 11 official South African languages, providing SMS messages in each of these languages. Additionally, WhatsApp support is offered in English.

Participation is entirely voluntary, and pregnant women and new mothers can sign up at clinics nationwide. This ensures that every woman, regardless of her background or language, has access to essential health resources and messages tailored to her specific needs.

Over the years, MomConnect has showcased the benefits of providing consistent and trustworthy stage-based digital-health messaging during critical periods such as pregnancy and the early years of a child’s life.

Significant strides in mobile technology to support maternal health have continued since the programme's inception.

Digital health for moms

A game changer for the MomConnect programme was the introduction of WhatsApp and the MomConnect Helpdesk, which not only provides access to critical information but also facilitates meaningful two-way conversations with health professionals offering more personalised support.

The technological integration has continued to evolve, including the recent incorporation of responsible AI capabilities in 2023. Alongside human-engagement strategies, this AI integration will enhance and scale the programme, ensuring that health services remain efficient and effective in meeting the needs of mothers.

"As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of MomConnect, we honour a decade of groundbreaking support for pregnant women and their children in South Africa,” comments Gauteng MEC for Health, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

“Launched with a vision to leverage mobile technology for better maternal and child health, MomConnect has connected nearly 5 million mothers to essential health information and services.

"This initiative has not only empowered women but has also made remarkable strides in reducing maternal mortality and promoting healthy practices.

"As we look to the future, we are committed to reaching 5 million more mothers, working hand-in-hand with our partners, healthcare professionals, and communities to ensure every mother has access to the vital support she deserves. Together, let’s shape a healthier future for our next generation," Ralehoko notes.

Helpdesk: A lifeline for thousands

With almost 5 million total registered users to date and 288,051 monthly active users, the programme has demonstrated its effectiveness. An average of 40,000 inbound helpdesk messages and 38,000 inbound 'Ask a Question' (AAQ) messages are currently received each month, offering mothers supportive access to crucial information and guidance.

Key achievements include a high rate of antenatal care attendance, with 96% of mothers surveyed as part of a study, attending at least four ANC visits.

Improved vaccination coverage, with 89% of mothers surveyed, confirming their babies received all six recommended vaccinations at six weeks old. The programme has also increased breastfeeding rates and provided essential family-planning guidance, contributing to healthier outcomes for mothers and babies alike.

MomConnect has been instrumental in positively influencing health behaviours, aligning with the South African government's efforts to achieve the National Development Plan (NDP), which aims to reduce the maternal mortality ratio and end preventable deaths of newborns and children under age five.

"I’d like to congratulate the National Department of Health on this incredible milestone,” comments Debbie Rogers, chief executive officer of Reach Digital Health.

Acknowledging key partners

“We are extremely grateful for the collaboration and proud to have brought in key partners that have contributed to the country’s maternal and child health progress in such a significant way.

"Together we will continue to innovate, expand digital health services, empower mothers and impact our country and improve the health and social development of South Africans. Together, we’ll empower 5 million more moms.

"The success of our recent AI integration on the platform shows us the huge potential to scale the impact of MomConnect and offer the best possible health information and experience for moms at their fingertips,” concludes Rogers.

Looking ahead, the 10th anniversary celebration of MomConnect marks not only a commemoration of past achievements but also a strong commitment to growing the platform, fostering continued collaboration among stakeholders, and increasing public awareness of this invaluable programme.