    Mi Casa's Friendship Cruise returns in 2026

    The Friendship Cruise by Mi Casa presented by Heart FM is back, bigger, brighter, and ready to set sail once again from Cape Town to the Atlantic from 14–17 April 2026 aboard the MSC Opera.
    4 Nov 2025
    Image supplied
    This three-night experience promises a journey filled with music, laughter, connection, and the pure joy of friendship.

    Curated by multi-award-winning Mi Casa, the 2026 edition will once again unite some of South Africa’s most talented artists, DJs, and comedians — delivering an unmatched weekend of entertainment at sea.

    The 2026 lineup brings back Mi Casa and friends - ensuring every moment on board is alive with rhythm, energy, and connection.

    “Friendship Cruise is more than just a getaway - it’s a celebration of togetherness,” says JSomething of Mi Casa.

    “We wanted to create a space where people from all walks of life can dance, laugh, connect, and make memories that last long after we return to shore. 2026 is going to be something truly special.”

    From sunset sessions on deck to themed parties, gourmet dining, comedy showcases, and spontaneous moments of joy - the Friendship Cruise Experience is a one-of-a-kind journey that blends luxury, music, food, and connection in a way that only Mi Casa can deliver.

    Guests will enjoy the world-class hospitality of MSC Opera, complete with elegant cabins, multiple restaurants, bars, pools, theatres, spas, and lounges - offering the perfect balance between high-energy fun and laid-back indulgence.

    Whether you’re sailing with friends, family, or coming solo to make new connections -this cruise is designed to remind you what life’s about: good vibes, great people, and unforgettable moments at sea.

