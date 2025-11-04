South Africa
    Amare named Africa’s Best New Restaurant 2025 at 2025 World Culinary Awards

    Amare, Bantry Bay’s elegant Mediterranean coastal restaurant, has been named Africa’s Best New Restaurant 2025 at the World Culinary Awards, recently held in Italy.
    4 Nov 2025
    
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    This accolade marks a milestone moment for South Africa - with Amare surpassing top contenders from across the continent and shining a global spotlight on Cape Town’s exceptional culinary talent.

    Since opening its doors in October 2024, Amare has become one of Cape Town’s most celebrated dining destinations in less than a year. Well known for its authentic Mediterranean offering of fresh seasonal ingredients sourced locally, Amare takes the classics and reinvents the dishes with a modern interpretation.

    Guests are family and can expect dishes inspired by the sun-drenched flavours along the coast lines of France, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

    The coastal cuisine paired with South African award winning boutique wines along with a selection of few international offerings makes Amare a favourite with tourists and the local communities.

    The World Culinary Awards, regarded as the ‘Oscars of gastronomy’, celebrate excellence across the global restaurant and hospitality industry.

    Hosted at the Forte Village Resort in Sardinia, the 2025 ceremony honoured world leaders such as Le Calandre (World’s Best Restaurant), Forte Village Resort (World’s Best Culinary Resort), and Italy, crowned World’s Best Culinary Destination.

    Winners were chosen through a global voting process by industry professionals and the public. Winning this award positions Amare - and Cape Town - at the forefront of Africa’s culinary renaissance.

