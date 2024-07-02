Mantashe keeps Karoo Basin gas hopes alive

The Karoo Basin has been a battleground between the DMRE and environmentalists

The proposed investigation will focus on acquiring and processing new geological data to enhance the understanding of the south-central Karoo Basin, a region of significant interest for Mantashe’s gas masterplan.

Mantashe is calling for new 2D land seismic data over the area.

This effort aims to obtain modern, high-resolution seismic profiles that will map and improve the understanding of the regional geology of the south-central Karoo Basin.

Seismic data is crucial for identifying subsurface structures that could indicate the presence of valuable resources such as oil, gas, or minerals.

Alongside seismic data, the investigation will include acquiring and processing new airborne magnetic and magneto-telluric data.

These surveys will support seismic interpretation by providing additional insights into the regional geology and structure of the Karoo Basin.

Magnetic and magneto-telluric data help map variations in the Earth's magnetic field and electrical conductivity, respectively, which are key to understanding the distribution of different rock types and geological formations.

Gas dreams

These techniques are less disruptive to the Karoo ecology and will be met with less pushback from environmentalists.

Mantashe’s leveraging less destructive geological survey techniques is a welcome change of approach to the DMRE’s quest to deepen the understanding of the south-central Karoo Basin's resource potential.

These insights could lead to more targeted and efficient exploration activities, enhancing the sector's ability to harness the region's energy resources sustainably.

New approach

The DMRE's invitation for comments signals a refreshing openness to input from a broad spectrum of industry players, including energy companies, environmental groups, and local communities.

This could be signs of a more collaborative future direction of South Africa's energy sector, shaping a regulatory environment that balances the needs of industry, society, and the environment.