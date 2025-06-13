Energy & Mining Mining
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Enterprises University of PretoriaAir Products South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Gwede Mantashe amends hotly contested BEE clauses in draft MRDP bill

    The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, has amended clauses in the draft Mineral Resources Development Bill (MRDP) relating to the imposition of BEE in mining exploration in South Africa.
    13 Jun 2025
    13 Jun 2025
    Image credit:
    Image credit: Sunday World

    Given the recent disappointing results for the mining GDP in Q1, contracting by 4.1%, further exploration may be key to ensuring the growth of mining in SA. However, experts believe that state involvement may be a major hindrance.

    “The bill in its current form does not encourage or sustain the growth and investment that the mining industry needs to realise its full potential to create employment, stimulate the economy and fulfil its social mandate,” said the Minerals Council South Africa (MCSA) in a statement.

    Summarised by the Bowmans law firm, the MRDP draft bill, gazetted in May 2025, is centred on:

    • ensuring policy and regulatory certainty and enhancing investor confidence
    • reducing bureaucratic inefficiencies and improving turnaround times for mining rights, permits and regulatory approvals

    The draft bill remains open for public comment until 13 August 2025 and Miningmx warns this may even head back to court. Speaking to the digital publication, Hulme Scholes, a partner at Malan Scholes, said “a likely outcome is that new Black Economic Empowerment regulations will follow the bill’s implementation."

    Additionally, the inclusion of the Mining Charter in the draft bill is particularly quarrelsome for the industry. The Daily Maverick’s Ed Stoddard writes that the charter’s inclusion brings the ‘once empowered, always empowered’ principle back into debate, which the industry has already contested and overturned in court. Stoddard: “‘Once empowered, always empowered’ means that once a company meets a threshold for Black ownership, it does not have to keep topping up endlessly if Black shareholders sell their stakes.”

    The draft bill remains open for public comment until 13 August 2025.

    Read more: Daily Maverick, Gwede Mantashe, BEE, Bowmans, Minerals Council of South Africa
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz