Mamelodi community embraces gardening with tree donation from Shoprite

The Moretele View Community in Mamelodi, Gauteng is set to flourish after it received a donation of 450 indigenous and fruit trees from Shoprite.

The trees will be planted at 215 households in the community, as well as at the Tateni Community Care Services’ vegetable garden.

This forms part of the Shoprite Group’s Trees and Garden for Home project which provides community members, in the vicinity of Shoprite-supported food gardens, with trees as well as the necessary training and tools required to grow their own gardens at home. The project aims to support food security, green the environment, develop skills in the community and mitigate climate change.

“We can all play a role in preserving our planet. Trees are a symbol of hope and a call to action to care for the environment, they become a living legacy that will benefit future generations as we work towards a sustainable and greener future,” says Mabel Mojele, one of the community members who received trees to plant at her home.

“We are committed to building the resilience of the communities that we are a part of, especially at household level, and we know that food gardens ensure communities are more adaptive and provide them with some resilience against a changing climate,” adds Sanjeev Raghubir, head of Sustainability and CSI at the Shoprite Group

The retail group is committed to ensuring food security in communities. Through its Act for Change Programme, it supports more than 220 food gardens – covering more than 4.5 million m2 – and over 3,750 home gardens, indirectly impacting 61,064 beneficiaries. The Group’s garden programme has provided 2,580 community members with training over the past year and has supplied more than 1 million meals since inception in 2015.