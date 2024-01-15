Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

MediamarkBroad MediaWavemakerSuperseed DigitalGagasi FMV5 DigitalMDNTVEast Coast RadioRand ShowBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Marketing & Media News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Mamelodi community embraces gardening with tree donation from Shoprite

    15 Jan 2024
    15 Jan 2024
    The Moretele View Community in Mamelodi, Gauteng is set to flourish after it received a donation of 450 indigenous and fruit trees from Shoprite.
    Source:
    Source: www.shopriteholdings.co.za

    The trees will be planted at 215 households in the community, as well as at the Tateni Community Care Services’ vegetable garden.

    This forms part of the Shoprite Group’s Trees and Garden for Home project which provides community members, in the vicinity of Shoprite-supported food gardens, with trees as well as the necessary training and tools required to grow their own gardens at home. The project aims to support food security, green the environment, develop skills in the community and mitigate climate change.

    “We can all play a role in preserving our planet. Trees are a symbol of hope and a call to action to care for the environment, they become a living legacy that will benefit future generations as we work towards a sustainable and greener future,” says Mabel Mojele, one of the community members who received trees to plant at her home.

    “We are committed to building the resilience of the communities that we are a part of, especially at household level, and we know that food gardens ensure communities are more adaptive and provide them with some resilience against a changing climate,” adds Sanjeev Raghubir, head of Sustainability and CSI at the Shoprite Group

    The retail group is committed to ensuring food security in communities. Through its Act for Change Programme, it supports more than 220 food gardens – covering more than 4.5 million m2 – and over 3,750 home gardens, indirectly impacting 61,064 beneficiaries. The Group’s garden programme has provided 2,580 community members with training over the past year and has supplied more than 1 million meals since inception in 2015.

    Read more: Shoprite, Shoprite Holdings, food gardens, Sanjeev Raghubir
    NextOptions


    Related

    Dentsu celebrates the appointment of Chishimba Musonda as managing director in Zambia
    DentsuDentsu celebrates the appointment of Chishimba Musonda as managing director in Zambia
    Solar PV panels atop the Shoprite Group Centurion distribution centre 2. Source: Supplied
    Shoprite Group doubles renewable energy use, champions proactive climate action
    1 Dec 2023
    Shoprite names top suppliers for 2023
    Shoprite names top suppliers for 2023
    30 Nov 2023
    Iconic Eyethu Theatre revival opens to a warm community welcome
    CatchwordsIconic Eyethu Theatre revival opens to a warm community welcome
    Shoprite and Checkers support small suppliers this Black Friday
    Shoprite and Checkers support small suppliers this Black Friday
    22 Nov 2023
    Shoprite calls for action to counter food insecurity
    Shoprite calls for action to counter food insecurity
    17 Oct 2023
    SA retailers ration eggs as shortages persist
    SA retailers ration eggs as shortages persist
    6 Oct 2023
    Primedia Outdoor launches a new era of commuter advertising
    Primedia OutdoorPrimedia Outdoor launches a new era of commuter advertising
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz