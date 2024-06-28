Location Bank’s subdomain store locator supercharges ranking

Our client, a global chicken franchise, faced challenges with their existing store locator tool. Customers searching for the nearest restaurant were directed to the main website and prompted to re-enter their address, causing frustration. Additionally, the headquarters struggled with real-time updates across stores, leading to data inaccuracies.

To address these issues, we implemented a subdomain store locator solution to streamline data flow and create a single source of truth. Within three months, the solution improved search performance, SEO ranking, reviews, calls, and directions requested.

Our subdomain store locator improved user experience by giving each store its own page optimised for search. Real-time updates and centralised data eliminated discrepancies across online channels, SEO-friendly features and reporting tools enhanced tracking and analysis.