    Lindt South Africa unveils their new, ultimate indulgence: Lindor Milk & White Truffles

    Issued by Ninety9cents
    18 Apr 2024
    18 Apr 2024
    Lindt South Africa is thrilled to announce the much anticipated launch of its newest addition to the Lindor family: Lindor Milk & White Truffles. This exciting release marks the most significant launch for Lindor this year, offering chocolate lovers an exquisite experience like never before.

    Crafted with the finest ingredients and the renowned Lindt expertise, Lindor Milk & White Truffles offer an unparalleled sensory experience. Each truffle encapsulates the perfect harmony of rich milk chocolate enrobing a sumptuously smooth white chocolate filling, promising moments of pure indulgence and delivering a symphony of flavours with every velvety bite.

    The launch of Lindor Milk & White Truffles underscores Lindt's commitment to innovation and excellence, delivering unrivalled quality and unparalleled taste to chocolate enthusiasts nationwide. This innovative creation showcases the artistry and expertise that Lindt is renowned for, bringing together the best of both worlds in one delectable treat.

    This latest addition to the Lindor range is poised to captivate palates and leave a lasting impression on chocolate lovers throughout South Africa.

    Indulge in the extraordinary and experience the perfect fusion of milk and white chocolate with Lindor Milk & White Truffles, available at all leading retailers and Lindt Chocolate Boutiques across South Africa.

    Explore the enchanting world of Lindor and get your hands on these little moments of bliss at the Lindt online store.

    Follow Lindt on Facebook and Instagram for more moments of chocolate inspiration and innovation.

    Melt into a moment of bliss with Lindor Milk and White chocolate truffles. Retails at R169.99 for 200g.

    About Lindt:

    Lindt is a globally renowned Swiss Chocolatier, celebrated for its commitment to crafting the finest chocolate creations. With a rich history spanning decades, Lindt has consistently delighted chocolate lovers with its exquisite flavours and craftsmanship, thanks to the unique blend of passion, creativity, and know-how of the Lindt Swiss Master Chocolatiers, crafted into every single piece since 1845.

    Ninety9cents
    A leading full-service communications agency, known for seamlessly delivering impactful solutions with unparalleled retail expertise. From strategy to execution across all media types, 99c is the trusted partner for brands navigating the complexities of advertising and marketing.

