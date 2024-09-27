NedbankIMC: Leading with heart, grit and gut

For Khensani Nobanda, group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank, leadership is not just about making decisions from the corner office.

Nedbank's Khensani Nobanda was on stage. Source: Supplied.

Uniquely SAIt’s about embodying a uniquely South African resilience and perspective that transcends borders and breaks down barriers. Speaking at the Nedbank Integrated Marketing Conference (IMC), Nobanda joined a panel discussion alongside industry heavyweights such as Carl Willoughby, chief creative officer of TBWA Hunt Lascaris and Creative Circle chair, and Ivan Moroke, CEO of Kantar South Africa. The discussion was moderated by Gillian Rightford, managing editor of Adtherapy.Nobanda shared insights on leadership challenges, drawing from her experiences locally and on the global stage.During her Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School in 2022, Nobanda found herself among 177 participants from around the world, with only 38 women and just seven South Africans. Out of those seven, five were women—an extraordinary representation and talent of South Africa’s leaders.

Ivan Moroke, CEO of Kantar SA. Source: Supplied.

“The South African participants were the most impactful, the most knowledgeable, and it's because we have such an understanding of the macro world. We know much more than just this little country at the bottom of the continent of Africa,” Nobanda recalls. This global outlook, coupled with a deep-rooted understanding of local complexities, is what sets South African leaders apart. It’s also what led her classmates to vote her as one of the top three finalists for class speaker, ultimately selecting her as the winner.“I think as South Africans, we underestimate ourselves,” she reflected. “My biggest learning and lesson is to lean into our amazing-ness.”The leaders delved into the challenges of leadership and how to navigate personal and professional growth. Moroke reflected on the inherent contradictions of leadership: “Leaders are expected to be vulnerable, yet strong. How do you treat people with grace when you're angry? It’s often about doing things that feel counterintuitive to your beliefs.”Willoughby, with decades of industry experience, shared the importance of continuous learning: “If I think I know everything, it won’t work. I've also learned to trust my gut—it’s a crucial voice that can guide me.”

Nobanda echoed the sentiment, emphasising the courage it takes to trust one's intuition, especially in the face of doubt and criticism: “I’ve had to be brave in decisions that weren’t popular. Once, I was told I’d destroy the brand, but I trusted my gut.”

Nobanda: “You’re going to be fine. It will work out.”

Willoughby: “It’s a marathon, not a race. I wish I had been more confident and visible when I was younger.”

Moroke: “You’ll never know the full picture. Everything is connected.”

Rightford: “Be brave and back yourself more. It’s tough, but trust your voice.”

She also highlighted the difficult, yet necessary, act of letting go as a leader: “You have to know when to let go of an idea or a person. Staying too long in situations can harm both parties.”When asked what advice they’d give their younger selves, the leaders shared personal reflections:

The panel offered invaluable insights on balancing the contradictions of leadership while navigating personal and professional growth.