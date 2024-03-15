Industries

    Keynote speaker for inaugural Joburg Arbitration Week

    15 Mar 2024
    15 Mar 2024
    Bringing together a wealth of legal knowledge and influence, the inaugural Johannesburg Arbitration Week (Jaw 2024) will take place from the 9-11 April 2024 with Justice Dikgang Moseneke as keynote speaker.
    Justice Dikgang Moseneke
    Justice Dikgang Moseneke

    The event is being co-hosted by the Arbitration Foundation of Southern Africa (AFSA) in partnership with 12 leading international as well as local solicitor firms, bars and other stakeholders, who are all founding members of AFSA. These are the Advocates for Transformation (AFT); Allen & Overy; Bowmans; China-Africa Joint Arbitration Centre (CAJAC); CDH; General Council of the Bar of South Africa; Herbert Smith Freehills; KPMG, Pinsent Masons, Webber Wentzel, 39 Essex Chambers and Group 621.

    Speakers

    Announcing the keynote speaker for the event, Michael Kuper SC, chairperson of AFSA states, “We are honoured to have Justice Dikgang Moseneke as our keynote speaker at Jaw 2024. He played a key role in South Africa’s transition to democracy and in the shaping of our constitutional jurisprudence. Following his retirement, Justice Moseneke has become a leading arbitrator and is a vice president of the AFSA International Court as well as a chairperson of the AFSA-SADC Panel of Arbitrators. Justice Moseneke is the holder of 14 honorary doctorates and has served as Chancellor of the University of the Witwatersrand. He was recently appointed as an ad hoc Justice at the ICJ in the proceedings between South Africa and Israel.”

    Moseneke highlights reluctance to transform common law
    Moseneke highlights reluctance to transform common law

    13 Jul 2018

    Joining Justice Moseneke as prominent speakers at the event are Professor David Butler and Lise Bosman. Bosman will be one of the speakers on the first day in the session ‘A Regional Game Changer: The AFSA-SADC Alliance,’ while Professor Butler will be dealing with the CAJAC Rules on the third day in the session ‘The Silk Road and the BRICS Road: where does it lead?’

    Human vs AI Moot Court

    Jaw not only focuses on senior arbitration practitioners but also includes topics to enhance the knowledge and professional growth of future industry leaders. One of the highlights of the event, hosted by Young AFSA, is the Human vs Artificial Intelligence (AI) Moot Court, where humans will be pitted against AI and delegates at the conference will be the judge of who, or what, delivers the best judgment.

    Jaw 2024 aims to set the benchmark for knowledge-sharing and collaboration within the arbitration fraternity, leading the standard for arbitration across the African continent and beyond.

    For more information and to register: https://johannesburgarbitrationweek.co.za/

