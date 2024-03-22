Industries

    Karabo Poppy's murals capture South African spirit at FC Futures launch

    22 Mar 2024
    Renowned South African visual artist, Karabo Poppy, has recently completed murals on a large canvas: the surroundings of a five-a-side football pitch with a stunning view of Clifton's iconic coastline in Cape Town.

    Teaming up with Spain's La Liga soccer league and video game giant EA Sports™, Karabo Poppy's murals were unveiled to celebrate the launch of FC Futures, a program for developing young football talent.

    Source: Supplied.

    The event was attended by Karabo Poppy as well as MC Chaid Saaiman, LaLiga managing director for Africa, Tresor Penku, and FC Futures ambassador and former Bafana Bafana, Panathinaikos and Recreativo de Huelva defender, Nasief Morris. As part of the launch, children from Morris’ newly launched N5 Football Academy, were treated to a training session, where they learned tricks and tips to develop their skills.

    Art’s impact on public spaces and developments

      18 Mar 2024

    An award-winning illustrator, graphic designer and street artist who has worked on some of South Africa’s best-known murals, including the Soweto Water Towers, Vereeniging-born Karabo has also collaborated with some of the world’s biggest brands, including designing shoes worn by basketball legend LeBron James.

    “This is one of my biggest installations of murals yet and design elements are made up of historical and cultural elements of South Africa, capturing the country’s exuberant spirit. With its rich history, football culture in South Africa is deeply ingrained and reflects the nation's diversity and resilience. Football is more than a sport. In Mzansi it's a communal experience that fosters unity and pride and that’s what I wanted to communicate with my murals,” said Poppy.

    Empowering African youth through LaLiga FC Futures

    Representing Africa, the Fives Futbol pitch in Clifton, Cape Town, is one of four FC Futures pitches to be launched globally, including Mexico, Spain and Singapore.

    An initiative between LaLiga - the world’s largest private sports organisation, present in over 41 countries and head-quartered in Madrid, Spain - and video game developer EA Sports™, LaLiga FC Futures was launched on the recent release of the first EA Sports™ FC title and has long-term plans to meaningfully invest in football at a grassroots level, in many different regions across the globe.

    This includes pitch restoration, increasing access to football playing facilities for young people, donation of equipment, training of coaches and, in collaboration with the South African Football Association, LaLiga will work together to select players who will have the remarkable opportunity to journey to Spain where they will not only undergo world-class training at the LaLiga Academy Madrid but also receive top-notch education.

    Source: Supplied.

    “FC Futures is a very exciting project, and I am delighted to be able to support it. It's essential to continue inspiring our own society and the world through the values of football and, with the help of LaLiga AD EA Sports™, projects and initiatives such as these are key to achieving this,” said FC Futures ambassador, Nasief Morris.

    Adds Tresor Penku, LaLiga's managing director for Africa: “There is no doubt that positive changes take place when people relate to each other through sport and football is a major contributor to this phenomenon. LaLiga is fully committed to FC Futures and celebrates the tangible outcomes it delivers. We anticipate continued success in collaboration with EA Sports™, as we remain dedicated to giving back to society.”

    Image: Supplied
