Agriculture Agro-processing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

SafripolFusionDesignGEOTERRA ImageEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Agriculture Agro-processing

    Ivory Coast cocoa output to remain low amid challenging conditions

    By Gus Trompiz
    25 Feb 2025
    25 Feb 2025
    Ivory Coast's cocoa production for the 2024/25 season is expected to remain at last season's low levels due to poor weather and crop conditions, according to the agriculture minister. The decline in output from the world's top cocoa producer, along with reduced production in Ghana, led to record-high international prices last year.
    A farmer holds cocoa beans while he is drying them at a village in Sinfra, Ivory Coast April 29, 2023. REUTERS/Luc Gnago/File Photo
    A farmer holds cocoa beans while he is drying them at a village in Sinfra, Ivory Coast April 29, 2023. REUTERS/Luc Gnago/File Photo

    "It's the same trend," Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani said regarding prospects for 2024/25 production, adding it was too early to give a firm forecast.

    The minister's assessment was in line with a Reuters analyst poll this month that gave an average expectation of 1.80 million metric tonnes for 2024/25 versus 1.76 million in 2023/24.

    Improved prospects for mid-crop

    Echoing comments by farmers, Adjoumani said recent rain had improved prospects for the April-to-September mid-crop, which follows the country's October-to-March main crop.

    Faced with adverse climate effects and disease in ageing cocoa trees, Ivory Coast was engaged in replanting and agroforestry measures that should boost production potential within two years, he added in an interview at the annual Paris farm show.

    Cocoa smuggling and price gaps

    Rocketing international prices have also fuelled the smuggling of cocoa beans from the Ivory Coast, whose fixed price for growers is much lower despite an increase last year.

    There has been talk that around 100,000 to 200,000 tonnes of cocoa has been illegally exported to neighbouring countries such as Guinea this season, but a crackdown by the government has curbed the traffic, Adjoumani said.

    In other agricultural markets, Ivory Coast could become self-sufficient in rice from next year after investment in seeds and farm machinery helped accelerate growth in production to 1.5 million tons last year, narrowing the gap with consumption of 2.1 million tonnes, he said.

    Read more: cocoa industry, cocoa beans, agriculture industry, South Africa agriculture, agroprocessing
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Gus Trompiz

    Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by David Evans.
    NextOptions
    Related
    Let's do Biz