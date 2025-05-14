Global shifts in focus as Nampo 2025 champions farm resilience

Amidst rising input costs, extreme weather, tightening margins, and trade agreement uncertainty, Nampo Harvest Day 2025 arrives at a crucial time for South Africa’s agricultural sector.

Source: Archive - antbphotos via Fotolia

Hosted under the theme “Global Agriculture, Locally!”, the event focuses on farmer-led, practical solutions. Key discussions this year centre around mechanisation, market access, financial tools, and agri-tech innovations as farmers, agribusinesses, and financiers gather to address the sector’s resilience and long-term sustainability.

“This week, we are joining industry leaders, clients, and partners at Nampo for a series of tailored conversations and milestone engagements, all focused on enabling long-term resilience in the sector," says Brendan Jacobs, head of agribusiness at business and commercial banking, Standard Bank South Africa.

"At Standard Bank, for example, we have always journeyed with the agricultural sector for its long-term growth, recognising that farmers are not asking for theory, but rather for practical tools.

"From targeted solutions, climate-resilient inputs and platforms that connect them directly to buyers, to access to finance that works with seasonal realities, Standard Bank leverages its extensive experience to foster sector resilience," he adds.

Strengthening regional trade ties

Regional trade has also emerged as a priority as uncertainty continues around the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and global trade dynamics.

"One such market is furthering trade into Africa, and we are very excited as Standard Bank to be hosting our heads of agribusiness from 14 other African countries at Nampo 2025.

"We look forward to the opportunity of connecting our South African clients with leaders in these countries in which we operate on the continent for potential opportunities, and simultaneously for our colleagues from these countries to take best practices identified at Nampo back to their environments,” says Jacobs.

Emerging farmers recognised for business growth efforts

Another event taking place at Namp is the Standard Bank AgriBusiness Transformation Graduation Ceremony, which recognises a group of emerging farmers and agri-preneurs who have completed development programmes in partnership with the University of the Free State and the Free State Department of Agriculture.

“With South Africa exporting over half its agricultural production by value, and nearly 26% by volume, the resilience of the sector depends on agility in the face of both global and domestic shifts. This is arguably one of the most significant years for agriculture in decades.

"Whether we are talking about export markets or sustainability, success will hinge on how well we align policy, innovation, and grassroots execution to support those who feed the nation,” Jacobs concludes.