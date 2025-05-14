Agriculture Agribusiness
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVYouth MonthOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

FoodForward SASappiBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Agriculture Agribusiness

    Global shifts in focus as Nampo 2025 champions farm resilience

    Amidst rising input costs, extreme weather, tightening margins, and trade agreement uncertainty, Nampo Harvest Day 2025 arrives at a crucial time for South Africa’s agricultural sector.
    14 May 2025
    14 May 2025
    Source: Archive - antbphotos via
    Source: Archive - antbphotos via Fotolia

    Hosted under the theme “Global Agriculture, Locally!”, the event focuses on farmer-led, practical solutions. Key discussions this year centre around mechanisation, market access, financial tools, and agri-tech innovations as farmers, agribusinesses, and financiers gather to address the sector’s resilience and long-term sustainability.

    “This week, we are joining industry leaders, clients, and partners at Nampo for a series of tailored conversations and milestone engagements, all focused on enabling long-term resilience in the sector," says Brendan Jacobs, head of agribusiness at business and commercial banking, Standard Bank South Africa.

    "At Standard Bank, for example, we have always journeyed with the agricultural sector for its long-term growth, recognising that farmers are not asking for theory, but rather for practical tools.

    "From targeted solutions, climate-resilient inputs and platforms that connect them directly to buyers, to access to finance that works with seasonal realities, Standard Bank leverages its extensive experience to foster sector resilience," he adds.

    Strengthening regional trade ties

    Regional trade has also emerged as a priority as uncertainty continues around the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and global trade dynamics.

    "One such market is furthering trade into Africa, and we are very excited as Standard Bank to be hosting our heads of agribusiness from 14 other African countries at Nampo 2025.

    "We look forward to the opportunity of connecting our South African clients with leaders in these countries in which we operate on the continent for potential opportunities, and simultaneously for our colleagues from these countries to take best practices identified at Nampo back to their environments,” says Jacobs.

    Emerging farmers recognised for business growth efforts

    Another event taking place at Namp is the Standard Bank AgriBusiness Transformation Graduation Ceremony, which recognises a group of emerging farmers and agri-preneurs who have completed development programmes in partnership with the University of the Free State and the Free State Department of Agriculture.

    “With South Africa exporting over half its agricultural production by value, and nearly 26% by volume, the resilience of the sector depends on agility in the face of both global and domestic shifts. This is arguably one of the most significant years for agriculture in decades.

    "Whether we are talking about export markets or sustainability, success will hinge on how well we align policy, innovation, and grassroots execution to support those who feed the nation,” Jacobs concludes.

    Read more: Agribusiness, agriculture industry, South Africa agriculture, agroprocessing
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz