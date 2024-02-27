Game celebrates Leap Day by sending a can of Koo beans to space

Game is reportedly the first local retailer to do this. The product will be launched from Game’s Potchefstroom store using a custom weather balloon, ensuring the launch and trip are eco-friendly.
Once the product has reached a certain height - it will come back down, ensuring no damage and remnants are left behind.
The whole trip will be filmed and monitored, and has been meticulously planned to ensure safety is maintained at all times.
“Koo baked beans are unquestionably one of our customers' most favourite products, across the country. The sales of essential groceries and pantry items continues to increase, as our shoppers focus on stocking their pantries, feeding their families and treating themselves in the most cost effective way possible. This is what inspired us to use an essential product for this exciting activation,” explains Michelle Kemp, external communications manager for Game.