    Ford Ranger Tremor review: Blending daily driving with off-road grit

    Imran SalieBy Imran Salie
    12 Jul 2024
    12 Jul 2024
    The newly-introduced Ford Ranger Tremor to the South African market has spent some time with us for testing. We already put it through its paces at its local launch, where we had the opportunity to traverse through and over obstacles on a 4x4 course. But what is it like to live with and use every day?
    Before breaking down what it’s like to use as a daily driver, we’ll explain more about the Ranger Tremor. The Tremor model in the Ranger lineup is suited for a specific want from a customer.

    It offers ruggedness and capability but does not skimp on what makes a Ranger bakkie versatile, such as being tech-enabled with good drive dynamics. It shares the same off-road capabilities with the Wildtrak X, the more off-road-oriented version of the Wildtrak, and is based on the https://www.bizcommunity.com/Article/196/657/244412.html XLT range. But why would Ford launch another Ranger derivative?

    REVIEW: The awe-inspiring Ford Ranger Raptor
    REVIEW: The awe-inspiring Ford Ranger Raptor

      6 Mar 2024

    Although it seems unnecessary, Ford sees it as an opportunity to double down on the success of the new generation Ranger, as explained by the company’s president Neale Hill. The Tremor, like the Platinum and Wildtrak X, is just Ford’s way of broadening the Ranger’s reach in the market.

    What it’s like to live with

    We know that the Tremor is more suitable for the rugged off-road experience, which is an area where it has proven itself with us in the past, but we were keen to see what it’s like to use on a daily basis considering that a double-cab bakkie of this stature will be used continuously for other than just adventure.

    It being double-cab already scores it a point from a convenience point of view. Like the XLT double-cab, space is aplenty, and for someone like me who has two small kids, this can’t be overlooked. So not only can you take it off-roading, but you can use it as a family vehicle as well with a load bay and towing capability.

    As for daily driving, it utilises the same 154kW/500Nm b-turbo diesel engine and full-time four-wheel drive system as the Wildtrak X, which made it a breeze for highway cruising and traffic encounters. Mated to the engine is a 10-speed automatic transmission. Fuel-consumption wise it managed a 10l per 100km figure and offered plenty of range.

    Review: Ford Ranger Wildtrak
    Review: Ford Ranger Wildtrak

      14 Nov 2023

    The Tremor has vinyl flooring, replacing carpets, which simplifies floor cleaning, especially when bringing in dirt from outside. I found this particularly useful when I saw how dirty the floor got after bringing in debris from a 4x4 course exercise. Moreover, it's proven invaluable with young children prone to making messes in the car. The vinyl flooring made cleaning a whole lot easier after the testing period came to an end.

    My only gripe is that parking can be annoying. Trying to squeeze a massive bakkie into a tight spot even with cameras and sensors is not the most convenient thing to do when you use it as a daily vehicle. This can be applied to almost double-cab bakkies and other big vehicles.

    Exterior and interior design

    The Tremor Ranger is easy to tell apart from its siblings, and the gazing of strangers during our testing period is proof of this.

    What makes it different visually are all-terrain General Grabber AT3 tyres with white lettering, a steel bash plate, 17-inch Asphalt Black machine-faced alloy rims, orange Tremor badging, a long tubular sports bar, aluminium side steps, a black honeycomb off-road front grille, and unique grey exterior details for the lower sections of the front bumper and H-bar, fender vents, mirror caps, door handles, and rear bumper.

    The inside features orange Tremor badging as well. The seats are water-resistant with black vinyl and grey stitching. It comes with Ford's off-road Sync Screen with a 360-degree camera system.

    A 10.1-inch touchscreen display makes way for the larger 12-inch version in the Ford Tremor. Wireless charging is standard, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

    Off-roading and capabilties

    The Tremor has a few tricks up its sleeve for off-roading, such as different drive modes such as Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul, Slippery, Mud/Ruts, Sand and Rock Crawl. The system adjusts the throttle response, gearshifts, traction and stability control, rear diff-lock, as well as the steering and braking system to optimise vehicle performance to suit the terrain.

    It also has a permanent 4WD in 4 Auto (4A) for both on and off-road driving. The system also includes 4 High (4H) that splits the power delivery to the front and rear axles for driving on loose surfaces, and 4 Low (4L) for tackling off-road conditions.

    Another useful feature in this department is Trail Turn Assist, which can reduce the Tremor; 's vehicle’s turning radius by up to 25% to help navigate around obstacles. Trail Control and Pro Trailer Backup Assis are also standard on the Ranger Tremor.

    The load box is equipped with a spray-in bedliner (with an integrated 12-volt socket) and a cargo management system to secure items being carried.

    The Ford Tremor is priced at R977,500. Included as standard is Ford Protect, comprising of a four-year or 120,000km warranty, four-year or unlimited distance Roadside Assistance and a five-year or unlimited distance corrosion warranty. The recommended service interval is 15,000km or annually, whichever occurs first.

    Customers have the option of purchasing a service or maintenance plan for up to eight years or 135,000km. The warranty can be extended up to seven years or 200,000 km, while the Roadside Assistance can be extended for an additional one or two years.

    NextOptions

    About Imran Salie

    Bizcommunity Editor: Automotive, Entrepreneurship, Education

