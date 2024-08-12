IAB Bookmarks Awards
IAB BOOKMARK AWARDS

www.thebookmarks.co.za | www.iabsa.net

#Bookmarks2024: Finalists’ Showcase hosted and moderated by trend spotter, Ann Nurock

12 Aug 2024
12 Aug 2024
Limited tickets for the 2024 Bookmarks Finalists’ Showcase are now on sale, hosted and moderated by Ann Nurock, Cannes Lions trend spotter.
Ann Nurock, Cannes Lions trend spotter, will host and moderate the 2024 Bookmarks Finalists’ Showcase (Image supplied)
The Showcase will explore themes like fostering a culture of creativity, how digital drives real-world action in advertising and the dynamic between AI and human ingenuity.

Attendees will witness ground-breaking work, engage in thought-provoking discussions and network with industry leaders.

Panelists

Sharing insights and perspectives are a stellar line-up of industry experts, including:

  • Nkanyezi Masango, chief creative officer, Dentsu Creative SSA
  • Vaughan Croeser, vice-president of marketing, The South African Breweries (SAB)
  • Lerato Modisakeng, paid search director, Jellyfish
  • Alex Goldberg, creative partner, Ogilvy South Africa
  • Deshnie Govender, head: marketing sub-Saharan Africa, TikTok
  • Star Kachisa, head of marketing, Spotify
  • Danette Breitenbach, marketing & media editor, Bizcommunity
  • Brandon Govender, digital integrated ECD, Joe Public
  • Nimay Parekh, director, Accenture Song

Venue

Where: The Tryst, Woodlands Office Park, Woodlands Dr, Woodmead, Sandton
When: 8.30 am on Thursday, 15 August 2024
Dress: Smart-casual

Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be served. On-site parking is available.

IAB members receive discounted tickets — email thebookmarks@iabsa.net for your IAB member code.

Tickets are selling fast! Visit The Bookmarks to secure your spot.

Ticketholders can unlock a special offer to receive more than 25% off rooms (including breakfast) from Bookmarks 2024 official accommodation partner, Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel.

The IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards is generously supported by naming rights partner Mark1, with further support from DStv Media Sales, South African Breweries (SAB), Google, Rainmaker Media, ShopriteX, Vodacom Media, Tractor Outdoor, and Accenture Song.

