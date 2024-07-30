Daily Maverick journalists honoured at Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards

Lucas Ledwaba was awarded the prestigious Journalist of the Year for his impactful body of work, including two stories published in , “On a quest for healing justice” and “Gold mining widows battle with trauma and poverty.” His work highlights the struggles of marginalised communities in South Africa.

Julia Evans received the Juby Mayet Rising Star of the Year Award for her insightful piece on the potential for electric vehicles in the minibus taxi industry, “Taxi industry public transport pollution”. The piece is based on research from Stellenbosch University and showcases her talent in making scientific research accessible and engaging.

Another winner was Thulani Ntsong, who won the Visual Journalism award for his editorial cartoons and graphic layout, including “Lesufi” and “Elections.”

Daily Maverick’s deputy editor-in-chief, Jillian Green, said about the recognition: “Daily Maverick’s journalists consistently and fearlessly demonstrate an unwavering commitment to truth, accountability, social justice and public interest journalism. These national awards are public recognition of that work. We are immensely proud of our winners and finalists who uphold the highest standards of journalism in service of the public good.”

Daily Maverick also had several finalists and commendations:

Suné Payne and Samane Junior Marks received a commendation in the Community Service Journalism category for their story “Divided and Riven with Discontent — A Deep Dive into Swellendam.”

Caryn Dolley was commended in the Investigative Journalism category for her article “Deadly Syndicates and the Illicit Diamond Deals.”

Don Pinnock received a commendation in the Lifestyle category for his piece on “Magic Season in Cederberg’s High Valleys.”

Ledwaba was also a runner-up in the Columns/Editorial section for his piece, “ANC Cadres Couldn’t Tolerate the Competent Load-Shedding Man.”

And the design team from DM168 was named runner-up in the Visual Journalism category.

These awards reflect Daily Maverick’s unwavering dedication to upholding the highest standards of journalism. By continually striving to provide insightful, reliable and thought-provoking stories, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering impactful and credible journalism.

The awards also posthumously honoured late veteran journalist and environmental pioneer, James Clarke, with the Allan Soga/Standard Bank Chairman’s Lifetime Achievement Award for his exemplary work and contribution to ethical journalism.

Congratulations to all the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards winners for their remarkable achievements.



