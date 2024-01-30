Industries

    CSA.global, launches specialist consultancy, C&E Partners, in the UK

    30 Jan 2024
    With offices in Los Angeles and Cape Town, culture and entertainment agency, CSA.global, has launched a specialist brand-talent solutions consultancy, C&E Partners, in London, to support agencies and brands in maximising their artist and influencer partnerships.
    Davin Phillips, executive director at CSA.global. Image supplied
    The creation of the consulting unit came after identifying the stiff challenges agencies and brands often face in the evolving culture and entertainment space - from overinvestment to unsuitable brand talent matches and forced messaging.

    “Having executed numerous global culture and entertainment campaigns and talent partnerships, we have seen a massive gap where brands are often over-paying while not taking into consideration where an artist or influencer is in their individual journey - all of which impacts on the right brand-talent fit. This also results in brands then being a distraction rather than authentically in culture,” says Davin Phillips, executive director at CSA.global.

    With substantial experience in artist management, the agency also understands the key factors and metrics that influence the pricing of talent partnerships in today's market, all of which informs a balanced brand-talent spending approach.

    Outside of helping cast and manage the right talent for a brand role, C&E Partners London will also provide a focus on transforming contractual agreements into symbiotic collaborations where both parties value the relationship equally, along with authentic narratives and analytics development.

    On top of building out culture and entertainment campaigns for several multinational brands, and managing numerous brand-talent relationships, C&E Partners’ leadership team has created award-winning short films and TV shows, developed number one music hits, and managed tours with artists globally.

