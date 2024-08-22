Coronation lists three more AMETFs on the JSE

Coronation Fund Managers has expanded its Actively Managed Exchange Traded Fund (AMETF) offering with three new listings on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), namely the Coronation Global Capital Plus Prescient Feeder AMETF, Coronation Global Managed Prescient Feeder AMETF and Coronation Global Equity Select Prescient Feeder AMETF.

Source: Coronation Fund Managers.

“Following the launch of the JSE’s first dollar-based managed income AMETF, Global Strategic USD Income last week, this latest listing includes Coronation’s award-winning, conservative multi-asset class Global Capital Plus strategy,” said Pieter Koekemoer, head of personal investments at Coronation.

“We are very pleased to make our well-established offshore range of expertly managed investment opportunities available to clients who prefer on-market investing. We will be listing two more AMETFs later this month, and will continue to add to our suite over time.”

The three newly listed AMETFs are: