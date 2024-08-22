Finance Financial Services
Financial Services

    Coronation lists three more AMETFs on the JSE

    22 Aug 2024
    Coronation Fund Managers has expanded its Actively Managed Exchange Traded Fund (AMETF) offering with three new listings on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), namely the Coronation Global Capital Plus Prescient Feeder AMETF, Coronation Global Managed Prescient Feeder AMETF and Coronation Global Equity Select Prescient Feeder AMETF.
    Source: Coronation Fund Managers.
    Source: Coronation Fund Managers.

    “Following the launch of the JSE’s first dollar-based managed income AMETF, Global Strategic USD Income last week, this latest listing includes Coronation’s award-winning, conservative multi-asset class Global Capital Plus strategy,” said Pieter Koekemoer, head of personal investments at Coronation.

    “We are very pleased to make our well-established offshore range of expertly managed investment opportunities available to clients who prefer on-market investing. We will be listing two more AMETFs later this month, and will continue to add to our suite over time.”

    The three newly listed AMETFs are:

    • Coronation Global Capital Plus Prescient Feeder AMETF - Code:COGCAP This AMETF feeds into the Coronation Global Capital Plus Fund, a moderate risk-balanced fund for investment periods over three years. The fund is fully invested in international assets, such as shares, bonds, and listed property – primarily in developed economies. It limits growth asset exposure to 50% and invests in major currencies like the US dollar and euro, with a benchmark of SOFR + 1.5%.

    • Coronation Global Managed Prescient Feeder AMETF - Code:COGMAN This AMETF feeds into the Coronation Global Managed Fund – investing globally across various asset classes, primarily in shares, with significant allocations in developed and emerging markets. It remains fully invested in international assets across multiple major currencies - benchmarking against 60% MSCI All Country World Index and 40% Bloomberg Global Bond Aggregate.

    • Coronation Global Equity Select Prescient Feeder AMETF - Code:COGES This AMETF feeds into the Coronation Global Equity Select Fund, which focuses on attractively valued equity opportunities worldwide. It primarily invests in companies listed in developed markets, while allocating up to 30% to emerging market counterparts - benchmarking against the MSCI All Country World Index.

      • "These new listings play a pivotal role in enriching our offerings, providing investors with sophisticated, flexible investment options that cater to a broad spectrum of financial strategies and goals," said Adèle Hattingh, Manager: Business Development and Exchange Traded Products at the JSE.

      The number of ETFs listed on the JSE now stands at 105 with a market cap exceeding R178bn.

