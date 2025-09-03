Converse OOH campaign: “Dear Tapz, We left You a spot.”

Global sneaker brand Converse’s outdoor campaign in Johannesburg pays tribute to one of South Africa’s iconic street artists, Tapz by inviting him/her to participate in the campaign.

Converse's OOH campaign invited Tapz to participate (Image supplied)

Known for his/her anonymity and defiant creative style, Tapz has spent over a decade turning city walls into canvases of political commentary, youth expression, and cultural resistance.

Often described as “South Africa’s Banksy,” Tapz has earned legendary status in the local and international street art scene.

Simple but powerful message

In a bold call to action, Converse transformed billboards and murals across Johannesburg into open canvases, featuring a simple but powerful message:

“Dear Tapz, We left You a spot.”

The brand’s gesture was not a commercial partnership, but an open invitation, a celebration of Tapz’s legacy and a statement about giving space to authentic, often-underground voices shaping contemporary culture.

Tapz responds

In a matter of days, the spaces were claimed.

Tapz "tapped back" with his/her signature tag that infused the Converse ethos of individuality and rebellion with his/her raw street style.

Despite the public response, Tapz remains anonymous.

Converse issued a follow-up statement affirming that they are still searching for Tapz, not to commercialise, but to honour and collaborate with.

“We didn’t commission Tapz, we invited him,” says Converse South Africa’s marketing manager, Tebogo Mothlamme.

“This campaign is about creating space, not taking it. It’s about amplifying the artists who move culture forward.”