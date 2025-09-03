South Africa
Marketing & Media OOH
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

LevergyPrimedia BroadcastingMDNTVOFM RadioBrave GroupUniversity of Johannesburg - Marketing ManagementClockworkAfriGISHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaSaving Grace EducationMatte BLKMedia24G&G AdvocacyMontgomery Group AfricaWetpaint AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Converse OOH campaign: “Dear Tapz, We left You a spot.”

    Global sneaker brand Converse’s outdoor campaign in Johannesburg pays tribute to one of South Africa’s iconic street artists, Tapz by inviting him/her to participate in the campaign.
    3 Sep 2025
    3 Sep 2025
    Converse's OOH campaign invited Tapz to participate (Image supplied)
    Converse's OOH campaign invited Tapz to participate (Image supplied)

    Known for his/her anonymity and defiant creative style, Tapz has spent over a decade turning city walls into canvases of political commentary, youth expression, and cultural resistance.

    Often described as “South Africa’s Banksy,” Tapz has earned legendary status in the local and international street art scene.

    Simple but powerful message

    In a bold call to action, Converse transformed billboards and murals across Johannesburg into open canvases, featuring a simple but powerful message:

    “Dear Tapz, We left You a spot.”

    The brand’s gesture was not a commercial partnership, but an open invitation, a celebration of Tapz’s legacy and a statement about giving space to authentic, often-underground voices shaping contemporary culture.

    Tapz responds

    In a matter of days, the spaces were claimed.

    Tapz "tapped back" with his/her signature tag that infused the Converse ethos of individuality and rebellion with his/her raw street style.

    Despite the public response, Tapz remains anonymous.

    Converse issued a follow-up statement affirming that they are still searching for Tapz, not to commercialise, but to honour and collaborate with.

    “We didn’t commission Tapz, we invited him,” says Converse South Africa’s marketing manager, Tebogo Mothlamme.

    “This campaign is about creating space, not taking it. It’s about amplifying the artists who move culture forward.”

    Read more: out of home, billboard ads, Converse, street art, OOH, OOH advertising
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz