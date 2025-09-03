Public lecture on how AI can ‘level the marketing playing field’ for small businesses

The University of Johannesburg’s (UJ) Department of Marketing Management is proud to announce a thought-provoking public lecture by Professor Michael T. Ewing, a globally recognised branding expert and one of the world’s top 2% marketing scholars. The event, taking place on 9 September 2025 at 12:00 PM, will explore how artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping marketing and creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Hosted as a hybrid event, the lecture will provide invaluable insights for South African business owners and marketing professionals eager to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

A public lecture tailored for South African business needs

With small businesses forming the backbone of South Africa’s economy, Professor Ewing will unpack how AI can:

Make marketing more inclusive and cost-effective for SMEs.



Help entrepreneurs scale their reach without large budgets.



Enable data-driven decisions that boost customer engagement and growth.



Position small businesses to thrive in both local and international markets.

“AI is not just for large corporates,” says Prof Ewing. “It has the potential to empower entrepreneurs and smaller enterprises, helping them connect with customers in ways that were previously out of reach.”

Event details

Date : 9 September 2025



: 9 September 2025 Time : 12:00 – 13:00



: 12:00 – 13:00 Format : Hybrid online via Zoom



: Hybrid online via Zoom Registration : Meeting Registration - Zoom

About the speaker

Professor Michael T. Ewing is a Distinguished Visiting Professor in UJ’s Department of Marketing Management, with extensive expertise in brand strategy, marketing communications and digital consumer engagement. His unique blend of industry knowledge and scholarly research provides practical and strategic value to entrepreneurs and marketing professionals alike.

About the University of Johannesburg

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) is one of Africa’s leading universities, committed to integrity, innovation, inclusivity and impact. Through initiatives such as this public lecture, UJ continues to bridge the gap between academia and industry, equipping South African businesses and professionals with the knowledge to thrive in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



