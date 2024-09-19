Legal Legislation
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsLoeriesPendoringIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comCapital LegacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Legislation News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    News Legal Legislation

    ConCourt grants extension to GNU for Marriage Act amendment

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    19 Sep 2024
    19 Sep 2024
    The Constitutional Court has granted parliament an extension to amend the Marriage Act and Divorce Act following its ruling in Women’s Legal Centre Trust v President of the Republic of South Africa. In this ruling, the court found these Acts inconsistent with the Constitution, as they failed to recognise marriages solemnised under Sharia law (Muslim marriages). The extended the period of suspension for its declaration of invalidity now moves to 27 June 2026. This decision came after Parliament requested more time to address the defects and invite public participation in the amendment process.
    A view of the Constitutional Court.
    A view of the Constitutional Court.

    In June 2022, the court declared several sections of the Marriage and Divorce Acts unconstitutional.

    However, it suspended this declaration for 24 months, giving Parliament until June 2024 to rectify the issues.

    As the deadline approached, parliament asked for an additional two years to complete the legislative process, citing the complexity of the amendments and the need for thorough consultation with stakeholders, including Muslim, Hindu, and Jewish communities.

    According to the judgment, parliament had taken significant steps by introducing a Marriage Bill in December 2023, but the short timeline made it difficult to achieve sufficient public engagement.

    Parliament also argued that failure to grant the extension would result in severe consequences, such as the lack of binding legislation to recognise and regulate Muslim marriages.

    GNU settling in

    Parliament also argued that the Divorce Act, already addressed through the Divorce Amendment Act of May 2024, was not part of this extension application.

    The 2024 elections brought new members to parliament, with the power sharing in the GNU adding further complexity.

    This led to the ConCourt deciding that these new members would need time to familiarise themselves with the rules and procedures governing law-making.

    Parliament now has until June 2026 to finalise the amendments and help ensure inclusive and participatory law-making processes.

    Read more: Divorce Act, Constitutional Court, divorce law, muslim marriage, Muslim marriages, Marriage Act, Lindsey Schutters, GNU
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz