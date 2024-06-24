ICT Cybersecurity
    ICT Cybersecurity

    Commvault appoints Bill O’Connell to bolster cybersecurity leadership

    Commvault, a provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, has announced the appointment of Bill O’Connell as its new chief security officer (CSO).
    1 Apr 2025
    1 Apr 2025
    Bill O’Connell | image supplied
    Bill O’Connell | image supplied

    O’Connell joins Commvault with nearly 20 years of cybersecurity, risk, and data privacy experience, including prior leadership roles at Roche and ADP.

    “I look forward to further strengthening Commvault’s position as a trusted partner and innovator, helping employees, customers, and partners protect their most critical assets in an evolving threat landscape,” said O’Connell. “

    Most recently, O’Connell led technical, operational, and strategic programs to protect critical data and infrastructure at Roche, and prior to that, he held numerous security leadership positions at ADP, overseeing all application, software, and product security for the company globally.

    “Bill’s vast experience in cyber, product security, data privacy, and incident response will significantly advance our expertise as a cyber resilience leader,” said Sanjay Mirchandani, president and CEO of Commvault. “We are thrilled to welcome Bill to the Commvault leadership team.”

    A University of Maryland alumnus, O’Connell holds Bachelor’s and MBA degrees, as well as a graduate certificate in Cyber Security Policy. He previously served as chair of the National Cyber Security Alliance Board of Directors and remains actively involved in various industry working groups focused on threat intelligence and privacy.

