MWC2024: Cisco is using partnerships to build future proof networks

Cisco demonstrated its "Cisco Networking Cloud" vision at the 2024 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, showcasing an emphasis on collaboration with partners and customers to build networks that can support emerging technologies and new services. This approach prioritises a platform-first strategy, open partner ecosystems, AI-powered operations, and secure solutions, aiming to empower businesses with increased agility, new revenue streams, and improved efficiency.

Cisco showcased the strength of its partnerships at MWC

Capitalising on the ‘Age of AI," the networking specialist highlighted the unique opportunity for service providers to help businesses leverage networks for greater value.

Cisco stressed its commitment to supporting service providers in driving digital transformation and enterprise innovation by bridging the gap between data and action, the physical and digital worlds, and enterprises and a future of connected possibilities.

“With our latest investments across mobility, service assurance, AI, and enterprise services, we are helping service providers champion enterprise innovation and digital transformation,” stated Jonathan Davidson, executive vice president and GM of Cisco Networking.

The company’s MWC presence showcased its key collaborations and initiatives.

Connected car: In collaboration with Telus, Cisco is launching new 5G capabilities for connected cars, aiming to enhance driver experience and create new revenue streams for car manufacturers.

Telus expects to integrate over 1.5 million 5G standalone cars into Cisco's platform within the next few years.

Global partnerships: Various service providers such as Airtel, AT&T, BT, XL Axiata, and Telus are collaborating to enable network and business frameworks that prioritise programmability, openness, security, and flexibility.

Sustainability: Cisco and BT are collaborating on developing network innovations that help customers reduce their carbon footprint, minimise costs, and attract talent.

Unified ecosystem

Demonstrations at the booth included collaborations with NTT Data, Deloitte, Orange, HCLTech, Nokia, and Intel on Routed Optical Networking infrastructure, as-a-service solutions, and unified management and insight option

There was also a preview of the Cisco and Dish Wireless collaboration on a 5G hybrid cloud network slicing solution to accelerate new service launches for enterprises, improve network flexibility and scale, and enhance operational efficiency.

The company says that building future-proof networks alongside its partners allows it to better respond to the evolving needs of businesses and industries.