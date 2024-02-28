BET Software welcomes new school beneficiaries to its family

In an era where access to technology has become paramount for educational success, BET Software recognises the importance of bridging the digital divide, and ensuring that learners have the tools they need to thrive in today's digital world.

BET Software ignites possibilities and nurtures innovation in young minds at St Martin De Porres Comprehensive School.

As part of its commitment to fostering digital literacy and empowering the next generation, BET Software welcomed four new school beneficiaries in February.

The company generously donated state-of-the-art tech equipment like laptops, wireless keyboard and mouse combos, and inverters to St Martin De Porres Comprehensive School for special needs in Port Shepstone, Comtech High School in Umlazi, Mzuvele High School in KwaMashu, and Kenneth Masekela Secondary School in KwaThema, Johannesburg.

The schools welcomed theseresources,which are necessary for them to excel in their academic pursuits.

Cecil Phetha, deputy principal at Mzuvele High School, says the tech gear is necessary because the school is trying to introduce coding and robotics.

“We are grateful for the donation. It’s the start of something great, especially in giving our learners hope. Technology at this school level and in the township is something so far from us, and so unlikely, so this donation is a miracle for us,” he explained.

"We are thrilled to welcome our new CSI beneficiaries and to embark on this journey together to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people and communities. We believe in the power of collaboration and collective action to drive positive change, and we are proud to support schools that share our commitment,” says Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software.

BET Software also helped little angels, at Ngilosi Junior Primary School, spread their tech wings, as part of its annual Back-To-School campaign donation.



