Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DarkMatterBroad MediaJoe PublicBrave GroupDMASAIgnition GroupHoward AudioHook, Line & SinkerKantarDentsuHeineken BeveragesPrimedia BroadcastingOgilvy South AfricaRogerwilcoIMC ConferenceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

    Elections 2024

    King David Mashabela

    King David Mashabela

    sona.co.za

    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    BusinessTech achieves best-ever Q1 performance in 2024

    Issued by Broad Media
    13 Jun 2024
    13 Jun 2024
    BusinessTech has seen a record number of advertising campaigns being booked with it in Q1.
    BusinessTech achieves best-ever Q1 performance in 2024

    BusinessTech has had an incredible start to 2024, with a record number of advertising campaigns being booked with it.
    The strong Q1 2024 performance - which is BusinessTech's best Q1 to date - follows a record-setting 2023 for BusinessTech.
    It coincides with South Africa's top companies continuing to move their advertising budgets online and looking to partner with respected and trusted digital publications.

    Why BusinessTech

    As South Africa's largest and most influential business news website, BusinessTech provides its advertising partners with access to a powerful audience of business decision-makers and purchasing decision-makers.

    This results in companies which advertise on BusinessTech receiving an excellent ROI for their advertising spend.

    The list of companies advertising on BusinessTech is extensive and includes Standard Bank, FNB, Takealot, MTN, Vodacom, Rain, Discovery, Absa, Microsoft, Afrihost, Samsung, EY, Coronation, Altron, HP, Huawei, Nedbank, Sage, Syntech, Monocle, and many more.

    2024 set to be an excellent year

    "Our strong Q1 2024 performance is great to see and we are excited for the remainder of the year," said Broad Media chief commercial officer Kevin Lancaster.

    "BusinessTech leads the business news market, both in terms of its audience size and the ROI we deliver to our advertising partners."

    Lancaster added that digital media continues to be a top choice for South African companies which want to grow and reach new customers, and budgets for digital advertising campaigns are increasing.

    "We are seeing more companies coming to us to run digital advertising campaigns. We are also seeing long-time partners increasing their spend with us, thanks to the strong results we deliver."

    This bodes well for both BusinessTech and the digital media industry at large, said Lancaster.

    Read more: digital advertising, advertising campaigns, Kevin Lancaster, BusinessTech, Broad Media
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.

    Related

    Invibes leads the way in cookieless targeting alternatives
    Invibes AdvertisingInvibes leads the way in cookieless targeting alternatives
    4 Jun 2024
    Why South Africa&#x2019;s top companies advertise on BusinessTech
    Broad MediaWhy South Africa’s top companies advertise on BusinessTech
    23 May 2024
    Source: © 123rf The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa’s has released the digital publishing audience data for April 2024
    Media24 digital publishing audience dips in April
     22 May 2024
    Smart Money Season 4 presented by PPS Investments &#x2013; coming soon
    Broad MediaSmart Money Season 4 presented by PPS Investments – coming soon
    19 Mar 2024
    Audi SA and Ogilvy team up to create new AI-powered ad campaign
    Audi SA and Ogilvy team up to create new AI-powered ad campaign
    12 Mar 2024
    How advertising on BusinessTech turbocharges South Africa&#x2019;s leading e-commerce retailers
    Broad MediaHow advertising on BusinessTech turbocharges South Africa’s leading e-commerce retailers
    12 Mar 2024
    How MyBroadband helped a backup power brand improve its sales in South Africa
    Broad MediaHow MyBroadband helped a backup power brand improve its sales in South Africa
    5 Mar 2024
    How a top South African property developer boosted sales by advertising on BusinessTech
    Broad MediaHow a top South African property developer boosted sales by advertising on BusinessTech
    27 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz