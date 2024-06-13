Industries

    Nedbank encourages South Africans to use time as a currency

    Issued by Joe Public
    13 Jun 2024
    13 Jun 2024
    Nedbank’s latest campaign is centred on a game-changing idea for a financial institution: allowing customers to bank their time, and not just their money. This is based on the insight that time is more valuable than money.
    “We are proud of how smart our digital offerings are, allowing people to save time. This campaign encourages you to do the things you don’t usually have the time to do,” says Khensani Nobanda, group executive: group marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank.

    Nedbank, together with Joe Public Johannesburg and Joe Public Durban, collaborated on a fully integrated campaign, which has a digital commerce platform at its heart, allowing consumers to turn saved time into a currency.

    The campaign is spearheaded by a film shot by Greg Gray of Romance Films. The emotive story depicts a man in his older years looking back at his younger self missing out on some of the most important moments in his life. He watches his youth unfold in front of him and admits that if he could go back, he would spend more time doing the things that really matter.

    Executive creative director at Joe Public Johannesburg, Martin Schlumpf, adds, “We’re grateful to have such a brave client. It is not often that you will hear a bank tell people that time is more valuable than money, and that you should spend it wisely.”

    The mechanic behind the ‘Bank Your Time by Nedbank’ campaign is to drive people to use Nedbank’s innovative digital products and start saving time – ranging from opening an investment account to applying for a credit card.

    By making these purchases, clients can bank their time and choose to purchase experiences, not with their money but with their time. There are a wide range of experiences to choose from including a trip back home, a dance class or a family sho’t left.

    “This campaign is a reminder that the currency of life’s most defining moments is far more valuable than money. Now South Africans can get the chance to spend it wisely,” explains Brandon Govender, executive creative director at Joe Public Durban.

    The campaign has been further amplified on social media platforms, giving all South Africans the opportunity to #SeeMoneyDifferently.



    Joe Public
    We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.

