Bubblegummers AW24 Collection: Lead the Way through every stage of childhood

From first wobbly steps to conquering the playground with fearless strides, Bubblegummers understands the importance of footwear that supports healthy child development. The AW24 collection is all about capturing the essence of childhood, fostering exploration, and creating memories that will last a lifetime.
With a variety of high-tops, boots, and sneakers for boys and girls of all ages, the Bubblegummers AW24 collection meets the needs of every stage of childhood development.
Cutting-edge features are blended with playful designs and patterns to make every step comfortable, safe, and bursting with childhood magic:
Bubblegummers recognises that every child's journey is unique. The brand has delivered lasting memories of fun and adventure for generations of children, with shoes crafted for function, durability and great support for growing feet, but designed with colour and fun in mind.
With the AW24 collection, Bubblegummers offers more than just footwear – it's an invitation to explore, create, and lead the way through every stage of childhood.
“At Bubblegummers, we understand that childhood is a time for curiosity, creativity, play, exploration, and boundless energy,” says Bata country manager, Michael Wyatt. “With our AW24 collection, we invite children to embrace their sense of adventure and lead the way towards new discoveries, all while feeling supported and comfortable every step of the way. Children take up to 16,000 steps every day as they play and keep active, and Bubblegummers equips these young explorers with cutting-edge footwear technology to take more confident strides on their journey towards a healthy and happy future.”
Find the perfect sidekick for your little one’s next big adventure. Shop Bubblegummers at selected Edgars outlets nationwide, Edgars online, as well as at The Cross Trainer, Recess Kids, Superbalist, and Zando.
Sizes range from toddler size 6 to 10 and kids’ size 11 to 3, for boys and girls.
Follow Bubblegummers on social media:
Instagram: @bubblegummers_za
Facebook: Bubblegummers_ZA