Bubblegummers AW24 Collection: Lead the Way through every stage of childhood

Bubblegummers, the trusted companion for every step of a child's grand adventure, launches its Autumn/Winter ‘24 collection, themed "Lead the Way," at selected Edgars stores and online on 25 March. Inspired by the audacious spirit of growing up, the new collection from this much-loved, global children’s footwear brand empowers little explorers to embrace imagination, play, and discovery with confidence.

From first wobbly steps to conquering the playground with fearless strides, Bubblegummers understands the importance of footwear that supports healthy child development. The AW24 collection is all about capturing the essence of childhood, fostering exploration, and creating memories that will last a lifetime.

With a variety of high-tops, boots, and sneakers for boys and girls of all ages, the Bubblegummers AW24 collection meets the needs of every stage of childhood development.

Cutting-edge features are blended with playful designs and patterns to make every step comfortable, safe, and bursting with childhood magic:

Supportive and secure: Built-in heel support and toe protection keep little feet safe during even the most daring expeditions.



Built-in heel support and toe protection keep little feet safe during even the most daring expeditions. Steady steps: Flexible, anti-slip, shock-absorbing soles with Bubble Flex, Bubble Grip and Bubble Absorption technology provide confident traction on any terrain, encouraging exploration without worry.



Flexible, anti-slip, shock-absorbing soles with Bubble Flex, Bubble Grip and Bubble Absorption technology provide confident traction on any terrain, encouraging exploration without worry. Effortless on and off: Easy-fit designs, elasticated laces and adjustable closures make getting ready for adventures a breeze for both children and parents.



Easy-fit designs, elasticated laces and adjustable closures make getting ready for adventures a breeze for both children and parents. Light on their feet: Lightweight yet super sturdy construction ensures little explorers can move freely and comfortably throughout the day.



Lightweight yet super sturdy construction ensures little explorers can move freely and comfortably throughout the day. Trendy with a twist: Find fun colours, playful patterns, light-up soles on selected styles, and a touch of whimsical scents, like the signature Tutti Frutti bubblegum scent infused into the soles.



Find fun colours, playful patterns, light-up soles on selected styles, and a touch of whimsical scents, like the signature Tutti Frutti bubblegum scent infused into the soles. Keep feet cool and comfy all day: Bubble Breathe and Bubble Health technology ensure the shoes are antibacterial and breathable, with sanitised insoles for odour-free fun.

A brand that grows with you

Bubblegummers recognises that every child's journey is unique. The brand has delivered lasting memories of fun and adventure for generations of children, with shoes crafted for function, durability and great support for growing feet, but designed with colour and fun in mind.

With the AW24 collection, Bubblegummers offers more than just footwear – it's an invitation to explore, create, and lead the way through every stage of childhood.

“At Bubblegummers, we understand that childhood is a time for curiosity, creativity, play, exploration, and boundless energy,” says Bata country manager, Michael Wyatt. “With our AW24 collection, we invite children to embrace their sense of adventure and lead the way towards new discoveries, all while feeling supported and comfortable every step of the way. Children take up to 16,000 steps every day as they play and keep active, and Bubblegummers equips these young explorers with cutting-edge footwear technology to take more confident strides on their journey towards a healthy and happy future.”

Find the perfect sidekick for your little one’s next big adventure. Shop Bubblegummers at selected Edgars outlets nationwide, Edgars online, as well as at The Cross Trainer, Recess Kids, Superbalist, and Zando.

Sizes range from toddler size 6 to 10 and kids’ size 11 to 3, for boys and girls.

Follow Bubblegummers on social media:

Instagram: @bubblegummers_za

Facebook: Bubblegummers_ZA