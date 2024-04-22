Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

BataKAP LimitedNinety9centsHeineken BeveragesTDMCPareto LimitedM&C Saatchi AbelOnPoint PRQuickEasy SoftwareDentsuEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Fashion & Homeware Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Ebrahim Harvey responds to our last video with him.

Ebrahim Harvey responds to our last video with him.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Bubblegummers AW24 Collection: Lead the Way through every stage of childhood

    Issued by Bata
    22 Apr 2024
    22 Apr 2024
    Bubblegummers, the trusted companion for every step of a child's grand adventure, launches its Autumn/Winter ‘24 collection, themed "Lead the Way," at selected Edgars stores and online on 25 March. Inspired by the audacious spirit of growing up, the new collection from this much-loved, global children’s footwear brand empowers little explorers to embrace imagination, play, and discovery with confidence.
    Bubblegummers AW24 Collection: Lead the Way through every stage of childhood

    From first wobbly steps to conquering the playground with fearless strides, Bubblegummers understands the importance of footwear that supports healthy child development. The AW24 collection is all about capturing the essence of childhood, fostering exploration, and creating memories that will last a lifetime.

    With a variety of high-tops, boots, and sneakers for boys and girls of all ages, the Bubblegummers AW24 collection meets the needs of every stage of childhood development.

    Bubblegummers AW24 Collection: Lead the Way through every stage of childhood

    Cutting-edge features are blended with playful designs and patterns to make every step comfortable, safe, and bursting with childhood magic:

    • Supportive and secure: Built-in heel support and toe protection keep little feet safe during even the most daring expeditions.
    • Steady steps: Flexible, anti-slip, shock-absorbing soles with Bubble Flex, Bubble Grip and Bubble Absorption technology provide confident traction on any terrain, encouraging exploration without worry.
    • Effortless on and off: Easy-fit designs, elasticated laces and adjustable closures make getting ready for adventures a breeze for both children and parents.
    • Light on their feet: Lightweight yet super sturdy construction ensures little explorers can move freely and comfortably throughout the day.
    • Trendy with a twist: Find fun colours, playful patterns, light-up soles on selected styles, and a touch of whimsical scents, like the signature Tutti Frutti bubblegum scent infused into the soles.
    • Keep feet cool and comfy all day: Bubble Breathe and Bubble Health technology ensure the shoes are antibacterial and breathable, with sanitised insoles for odour-free fun.

    A brand that grows with you

    Bubblegummers recognises that every child's journey is unique. The brand has delivered lasting memories of fun and adventure for generations of children, with shoes crafted for function, durability and great support for growing feet, but designed with colour and fun in mind.

    With the AW24 collection, Bubblegummers offers more than just footwear – it's an invitation to explore, create, and lead the way through every stage of childhood.

    “At Bubblegummers, we understand that childhood is a time for curiosity, creativity, play, exploration, and boundless energy,” says Bata country manager, Michael Wyatt. “With our AW24 collection, we invite children to embrace their sense of adventure and lead the way towards new discoveries, all while feeling supported and comfortable every step of the way. Children take up to 16,000 steps every day as they play and keep active, and Bubblegummers equips these young explorers with cutting-edge footwear technology to take more confident strides on their journey towards a healthy and happy future.”

    Find the perfect sidekick for your little one’s next big adventure. Shop Bubblegummers at selected Edgars outlets nationwide, Edgars online, as well as at The Cross Trainer, Recess Kids, Superbalist, and Zando.

    Sizes range from toddler size 6 to 10 and kids’ size 11 to 3, for boys and girls.

    Follow Bubblegummers on social media:

    Instagram: @bubblegummers_za
    Facebook: Bubblegummers_ZA

    Read more: Bata, Michael Wyatt
    NextOptions
    Bata
    Since 1894, The Bata Group remains one of the world's leading manufacturers and retailers of quality footwear. Bata South Africa represents one of 70 countries worldwide with a Bata presence.

    Related

    Tomy Takkies debuts at selected Miladys&#x2019; stores nationwide this March
    BataTomy Takkies debuts at selected Miladys’ stores nationwide this March
    The lighthouse that is diversity, equity and inclusion
    BataThe lighthouse that is diversity, equity and inclusion
    Win a share of R200,000 in school fees with Bata Toughees
    BataWin a share of R200,000 in school fees with Bata Toughees
    Step into spring/summer 2023 with North Star - 75 years in the game!
    BataStep into spring/summer 2023 with North Star - 75 years in the game!
    Swing into spring with the new Bata Comfit range at Miladys
    BataSwing into spring with the new Bata Comfit range at Miladys
    Bata South Africa headquarters strategic move to Durban North's corporate hub
    BataBata South Africa headquarters strategic move to Durban North's corporate hub
    What kind of Bubblegummer is your little one?
    BataWhat kind of Bubblegummer is your little one?
    Bata South Africa's distinctive Tomy Takkies brand celebrates women
    BataBata South Africa's distinctive Tomy Takkies brand celebrates women
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz