Freedom of Movement and Siya Kolisi unveil FOM x Kolisi AW24 Collection

In a fusion of style and substance, lifestyle brand Freedom of Movement (FOM) has announced its latest collaboration with South African rugby icon Siya Kolisi - the FOM x Kolisi AW24 Collection. With vellies, a classic Tee, chinos and a shearling denim jacket in the range, this collaboration underscores the brand’s deeper purpose: fashion as a vehicle for social change.

Since the FOM x Kolisi partnership launch in 2018, proceeds from the sale of each item in the range have gone towards community upliftment projects. FOM’s latest donation of R750,000 towards the latest Kolisi Foundation initiative aims to maintain a meaningful and enduring impact in schools.

In 2019, Kolisi collaborated with FOM to create the Field Green Vellie, a unique interpretation of the iconic South African "vellie" shoe. This partnership was rooted in shared passions for South Africa, local upliftment, authentic design, and the celebration of local artisans and communities. Proceeds from each pair went to the grassing and levelling of the Mbekweni Youth Centre’s rugby field in Paarl.

Another key initiative was the development of the Kolisi Foundation’s inaugural education and sports project, Siyaphakama. The Siyaphakama Zwide Schools Project in the Eastern Cape aims to help township youth become active, positive and healthy contributors to society. The programme focuses on physical and academic education, life skills development, and combating malnutrition and youth unemployment.

While the Siyaphakama project is dedicated to educating and empowering the youth, it also contributes to the overall upliftment and development of the Zwide community and beyond.

“At the heart of every game and in every stitch of clothing, lies the power to change the world,” says Kolisi. “This collaboration is more than fashion; it's a movement. With every piece sold, we're not just wearing our pride on our sleeves, we're weaving hope into the fabric of communities across South Africa. This range represents our shared commitment to lifting up those in need, proving that together, we can tackle any challenge and transform lives. I believe that providing the youth with support and infrastructure to chase their dreams can ignite hope to pursue their dreams.”

Léan Boezaart, CEO of FOM, adds: "In our collaboration with Siya, we see an opportunity to weave a stronger sense of community. Our core belief is that success is only meaningful when it uplifts others along the way, and we hope that we can inspire South Africans from diverse backgrounds to collaborate in fostering change, and helping our country.”

“Understanding the power of sport to bring a nation together, we also recognise the significant role businesses of all sizes play in community upliftment and in paving pathways for the next generation, whether they shine on the rugby field or in the entrepreneurial world. Our ambition with this initiative is to spark a wave of inspiration across South Africa, encouraging others to contribute positively and collaboratively towards transforming our nation,” concludes Boezaart.