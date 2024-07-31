ESG Health & Welfare
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Fibre CircleHeineken BeveragesESG Africa ConferenceAdopt-a-SchoolJNPROur Salad MixaHead Marketing ServicesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Health & Welfare News South Africa

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Beneficiaries are still battling with Sassa’s new biometric system

    By Marecia Damons
    31 Jul 2024
    31 Jul 2024
    Pilot programme rolled out to help recipients of the Social Relief of Distress grant to verify their identity.
    Queues for social grants in Kuyasa, Cape Town. Beneficiaries of the Social Relief of Distress Grant are struggling with identity verification processes. Archive photo: Mary-Anne Gontsana / GroundUp
    Queues for social grants in Kuyasa, Cape Town. Beneficiaries of the Social Relief of Distress Grant are struggling with identity verification processes. Archive photo: Mary-Anne Gontsana / GroundUp

    • Beneficiaries are struggling with identity verification for the R370-a-month Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, causing delays and access issues.
    • The process, which involves facial recognition through an SMS link, has been further complicated by delays at the Department of Home Affairs
    • Earlier in July, Sassa rolled out a pilot programme in Nelson Mandela Bay for beneficiaries without smartphones to complete the verification process. But many still face difficulties.

    Beneficiaries of the R370-a-month Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant are still battling to complete the identity verification process, leaving them unable to access their grant.

    The process, meant to safeguard against identity fraud, has become a stumbling block for many grant recipients.

    Since earlier this year, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has required beneficiaries who change their mobile numbers to undergo biometric ID verification. Recently, this requirement has expanded to include beneficiaries suspected of committing identity theft or of being victims of identity theft. This new layer of verification is intended to protect against fraud.

    Beneficiaries who want to change their mobile number or who have been identified by Sassa as needing verification must contact Sassa and request identity verification. They will be sent an SMS link to an internet page. They must take a photo of their face and send it back. They will then be told if the process was successful or not.

    The system is designed to confirm their identity, but many beneficiaries are reporting problems.

    Some SRD grant beneficiaries with green ID books have been struggling to access their R370-per-month grant due to a new identity verification process. Archive photo: Mosima Rafapa / GroundUp
    Here’s why people with green ID books are struggling with Sassa’s new verification process

      27 Jun 2024

    Elizabeth Raiters, deputy director of #PayTheGrants campaign, said they are still inundated with calls from people battling to access their grants. GroundUp has also received complaints from SRD grant beneficiaries who say they never received the verification link they asked for.

    Paseka Letsatsi, spokesperson for Sassa, acknowledged the issues. “In instances when the verification function received from the Department of Home Affairs is not available, clients will not receive the link for facial recognition,” he said. In that case, beneficiaries “must request the link again later when the Department of Home Affairs service used by Sassa for verification is restored.”

    Sassa previously told GroundUp that it is not essential to have a smart ID, but grant recipients with the old green ID book “have a higher chance of unsuccessful verification when doing the facial biometrics”. This is due to the poorer quality of photos in the green book.

    Letsatsi said if the biometric test fails, beneficiaries will have to get a new ID which includes advanced biometric features.

    The number of SRD grant beneficiaries varies between 7.5-million and 8.5-million, as recipients are subjected to monthly means tests. Letsatsi said that 100,583 beneficiaries have successfully completed the facial biometric process.

    To address the widespread difficulties, Sassa launched a pilot programme earlier this month in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro. This allows beneficiaries without smartphones to use webcams at local Sassa offices to complete their verification.

    Source: Supplied.
    Sassa cash paypoints to be phased out by April 2024

    27 Dec 2023

    Letsatsi said the pilot programme helped over 170 clients across four offices in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, and Sassa plans to expand this service to other provinces.

    Raiters said she and the rest of the #PayTheGrants team have worked “endlessly” to assist beneficiaries struggling to access their money due to the ID verification process. “I did an interview recently with the SABC and I gave my cell number so that beneficiaries can WhatsApp their cellphone and ID numbers to me and I will forward it to my contact at Sassa ... Since then, my phone has been going off non-stop with beneficiaries asking for help,” said Raiters.

    Some beneficiaries who contacted Raiters said they had waited for more than six weeks to receive their SMS with the link to verify their identity. “The people who have green ID books are not receiving the link,” said Raiters.

    “I’ve been working non-stop with beneficiaries queuing outside my gate. Last week, a beneficiary woke me up at 7am screaming at my gate,” said Raiters.

    “If there’s no local Home Affairs office in your area, you need to pay to get transport there. You also need to book an appointment to get an ID, but the bookings are full,” she said. Raiters has assisted beneficiaries to book appointments to get their ID cards, but the first available dates are from 28 August. “How must these beneficiaries survive?” she asked.

    This article was originally published on GroundUp.

    © 2024 GroundUp. This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

    Read more: Sassa, social grant beneficiaries, Marecia Damons, Social Relief of Distress grant, SRD grant, SASSA grants, SRD grants
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: GroundUp

    GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.

    Go to: http://www.groundup.org.za/
    Related" >

    Related

    The Department of Social Development’s Annemie Van Reenen with hundreds of files in the registry at the department’s Langa office. A new app is designed to cut down on paperwork and filing for social workers. Photo: Marecia Damons / GroundUp
    New app to help Western Cape social workers
     25 Jul 2024
    Khayelitsha women want to start a clothing factory
    Khayelitsha women want to start a clothing factory
     3 Jul 2024
    Some SRD grant beneficiaries with green ID books have been struggling to access their R370-per-month grant due to a new identity verification process. Archive photo: Mosima Rafapa / GroundUp
    Here’s why people with green ID books are struggling with Sassa’s new verification process
     27 Jun 2024
    Cape Town school in the dark because it owes thousands to Eskom
    Cape Town school in the dark because it owes thousands to Eskom
     27 Mar 2024
    10 FAQs about the SASSA SRD Grant for students
    FundiConnect10 FAQs about the SASSA SRD Grant for students
    19 Mar 2024
    Image source:
    R350 grant to increase in April
    14 Mar 2024
    Image source: Vitaliy Vodolazskyy –
    #BudgetSpeech2024: Social grants to increase in 2024
    21 Feb 2024
    NSFAS has a horrible day in Parliament
    NSFAS has a horrible day in Parliament
     15 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz