Healthcare Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

IntercareCOHSASAStoneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Healthcare News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    UCT academic scoops prestigious global health award

    30 Jul 2024
    30 Jul 2024
    Lucy Gilson, the head of the University of Cape Town’s (UCT) health policy and systems division, was the co-recipient of the Virchow Prize 2024, awarded by the president of the German Bundestag (federal Parliament) in a ceremony in Berlin on Saturday, 13 July, 2024.
    Source: Supplied. Prof Lucy Gilson, the head of UCT’s Health Policy and Systems Division, was co-awarded the prestigious Virchow Prize in Germany.
    Source: Supplied. Prof Lucy Gilson, the head of UCT’s Health Policy and Systems Division, was co-awarded the prestigious Virchow Prize in Germany.

    The Virchow Prize is a major international award that recognises and celebrates outstanding achievements towards “health for all” that are closely linked to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations 2030 Agenda.

    Gilson was bestowed the award along with Johan Rockström who leads the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research.

    “With the Virchow Prize 2024, Gilson and Rockström’s pioneering contributions to the analysis and understanding of the importance of efficient health systems and the decisive role of climate and planetary boundaries to preserve the conditions for healthy lives on our planet earth are recognised and honoured,” noted the Virchow press release.

    Building a sustainable world

    Gilson’s work focuses on human wellbeing and sustainability, promoting a more resilient, healthier, safe and just world. Her efforts align with the Virchow Prize’s values of human rights, solidarity and equity in attaining the UN 2030 SDGs.

    “The Virchow Prize for global health is a very prestigious award. It is the only award of its kind in global health, and this will be only the third year it has been awarded. I am therefore very honoured to become a Virchow laureate, as a co-awardee with Professor Johan Rockström. I see the award as recognition of all of those who, like myself, work in the field of health policy and systems research (HPSR), an area within the broader terrain of public health,” said Gilson.

    In addition to her role at UCT, Gilson serves as professor of Health Policy and Systems at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in the United Kingdom.

    Her research drives transformative change towards more sustainable, resilient and just health system governance. She advocates for people-centred health systems, translating strategy into tangible improvements through innovative and consistent approaches. Her work has significantly advanced universal health coverage and equitable access to quality healthcare.

    Gilson said the award also recognises UCT’s School of Public Health as a research-intensive department, leading critically relevant work to understand health and wellbeing challenges and support action to address them.

    The school is recognised nationally and on the continent as a premier research institution and has been a continental leader in health policy and systems research.

    Health policy and systems research

    In HPSR, Gilson and her colleagues apply multi- and inter-disciplinary perspectives to understand and support systemic action to address complex health and wellbeing challenges. Health systems comprise all the institutions, organisations, and resources dedicated to promoting, sustaining, or restoring health.

    “My work focuses on understanding the political, economic, and other forces influencing health policy change, health systems, and their impacts. It offers critical insights on strengthening health systems to promote health equity and wider social value, as specifically envisaged in SDG 3,” she said.

    The work also involves capacity strengthening and policy-engagement activities. These draw on research insights, offer pathways for research impact, and have themselves been a focus of some of Gilson’s research.

    Her advocacy for a holistic and systemic approach to health has influenced global policy and provides a science-based framework for tackling diverse health challenges globally.

    Her work demonstrates that significant progress can be achieved through interdisciplinary and cross-sectoral research towards the common goal of “health for all”.

    “Looking to the future, I aim to continue combining research-, capacity-strengthening, and policy-engagement activities in supporting purposeful health-system strengthening towards health equity,” said Gilson. “It is particularly important to support the next generation of researchers and health-system practitioners who will lead this area of work to address future challenges.”

    This article was originally published on UCT's news portal.

    Read more: United Nations, UCT
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    New UCT course aims to equip educators with AI skills
    New UCT course aims to equip educators with AI skills
    2 hours
    isiXhosa.click: Student-led project makes isiXhosa vocabulary easily accessible
    North-West University (NWU)isiXhosa.click: Student-led project makes isiXhosa vocabulary easily accessible
    1 day
    UCT receives R400m donation to construct Nelson Mandela Memorial Centre
    UCT receives R400m donation to construct Nelson Mandela Memorial Centre
    24 May 2024
    UCT students have set up about 10 tents with Palestinian flags and banners near the main plaza in solidarity with similar movements at universities like Wits and in the United States. Photos: Ashraf Hendricks / GroundUp
    UCT students set up camp in solidarity with Palestinians
     17 May 2024
    UCT academics collaborate with global leaders to decarbonise concrete
    UCT academics collaborate with global leaders to decarbonise concrete
    6 May 2024
    Source: South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC)
    UCT academic appointed SAMRC president and CEO
    3 May 2024
    New Future Africa research chair appointment a milestone alliance for SA universities
    New Future Africa research chair appointment a milestone alliance for SA universities
    11 Apr 2024
    Source: Pexels.
    Unveiling the heroes: A look behind the scenes of integrating palliative care into SA's public health system
     14 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz