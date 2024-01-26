Be part of this year's IAB South Africa Internet Advertising Revenue Report

The annual report offers in-depth analysis and reliable data on digital investment trends in South Africa

The report is conducted by PwC in partnership with IAB South Africa and serves as a trusted source for the digital media and marketing industry

Participation will take place until 19 April 2024, with the report expected to be released in mid-July 2024

Since 2012, the Interactive Advertising Bureau of South Africa (IAB SA) has published its Internet Advertising Revenue Report, conducted by PwC and more commonly known as the Online AdSpend Report. The only digital report in South Africa, it provides the digital media and marketing industry with accurate and reliable data about the digital investment landscape in the country.

This year, the organisation once more calls on industry stakeholders to participate by completing an anonymised short online survey, the results of which will be aggregated to quantify the scope of internet revenues based on actual figures. The objective is to provide insights on market spend by platform, channel and vertical, and identify key trends that are set to impact the industry over the coming months.

“The industry’s input for the annual report is vital as we get to measure year-on-year what the state of online advertising is in South Africa. IAB across the globe provides such a report in partnership with PwC and we are looking forward to seeing the insights from the South African market,” says Razia Pillay, CEO at IAB South Africa. “The IAB South Africa has chosen to place a focus on generative AI in 2024 and while the 2023 report touched on new digital innovations and technology, such as the metaverse and applications of AI, we are still optimising the current advertising landscape.

“There are exciting opportunities to leverage as we see an uptake in AI capabilities in the years to come. Together, we can benchmark online adspend on an annual basis so we urge agencies to contribute.”

Reliable data, relevant insights

Historically, the Online AdSpend Report has received widespread participation from industry stakeholders, resulting in data that assists marketers in making informed and strategic digital investment decisions. These include:

Deeper insights into online media revenue in South Africa,



Data-driven decision-making for the South African digital media landscape,



Quantified evidence of online media growth compared to traditional media in South Africa,

and Benchmarking of South African online media trends against global markets.

Clare Trafankowska, IAB South Africa Research and Measurement Council member and managing director at iProspect South Africa, says: “While this report has evolved since its inception, at its core, it has always been about research and measurement, which are the foundations to providing data and insights needed to make informed decisions in the digital world. By understanding audiences, measuring campaigns and optimising strategies, marketers can maximise their impact and achieve their business goals.”

Participate in the 2024 online adspend report

The IAB South Africa Internet Advertising Report, conducted by PwC, is open to all in the digital media and marketing industry. While a significant number of agencies and publishers contribute to the IAB South Africa Internet Advertising Revenue Report survey, more information is required to better understand how to participate. Those interested in participating are encouraged to attend the national online workshop on Monday, 18 March at 10am. The workshop will provide further context around the survey and how it supports the wider agenda of the industry.

Register for the IAB SA/PwC Internet Advertising Revenue Report Workshop here.

Monday, 18 March at 10am

“We encourage agencies, brands and publishers to participate in this year’s survey, as increased participation leads to improved outcomes, specifically the study’s generalisability and reliability,” adds Paula Hulley, advertising revenue report lead of the IAB South Africa Research and Measurement Council and managing director at Digitas Liquorice. “Participants are further invited to ask questions during the workshop, which will help the Council align the study even further with industry needs.”

To participate in the survey, email moc.cwp@yevrus.bai_az. PwC will facilitate the gathering and curation of your data. The survey is open for participation until 19 April 2024.

The 2023 IAB South Africa Internet Advertising Revenue Report, conducted by PwC (‘Online AdSpend Report’), is available to IAB South Africa members on the IAB portal. Participants of the 2023 report can access the report by contacting ten.asbai@eibbed. To become an IAB South Africa member, you can now easily sign up on our website.