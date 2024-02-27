Agency Scope: Top creative and media agencies according to marketers

Creative agencies Ogilvy, Joe Public and TBWA/, and media agencies Carat, OMD and TheMediaShop are all standouts in the Agency Scope as rated by marketers.

The biennial research looked at how marketers view both creative and media agencies. "Each was given a category outline and asked to submit three agencies," explains Johanna McDowell, Scopen partner and CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS).

"Here, we show the outline and the results of each.”

Spontaneous awareness category

Under the title “spontaneous awareness”, respondents named three agencies they are aware of.

Creative agencies

Ogilvy

Joe Public

TBWA/



Media agencies

Carat

The MediaShop

Mindshare



Creativity category

Creative agencies

Joe Public/Ogilvy

none

TBWA/



Attractive agencies category

Attractive agencies provided a list of the agencies marketers would shortlist in a pitch.

Creative agencies

Joe Public

Ogilvy

TBWA/



Media Agencies

Juno Media

M&C Saatchi Connect

The MediaShop



Ideal Agencies category

“The ideal agencies category is an analysis of how the overall market, along with the particular clients of an agency, rate that agency,” explains Cesar Vacchiano, president and CEO of Scopen International.

Creative Agencies

Ogilvy

Joe Public

Accenture Song



Media Agencies

Carat

OMD

The MediaShop



Market perception category

In the category “market perception”, a combination of spontaneous awareness, creativity, attractiveness and ideal agencies gave rise to the following responses.

Creative Agencies

Ogilvy

Joe Public

TBWA/



Media Agencies

Carat

Mindshare

The MediaShop



“Market perception is probably the most important rating,” says McDowell. “The agency that wins in market perception is the closest to a perfect agency, and noted as such by the industry.”

The final two categories in the research looked at Client Satisfaction and Competitor’s Opinion, both important in a marketers' choice, Vacchiano asserts.

“We know overall satisfaction is vital to clients, but having competitors list their competition as notable agencies is invaluable.”

Client satisfaction category

Client satisfaction saw the following agencies take top spots.

Creative Agencies

Promise

Brave Group

Black Powder



Media Agencies

OMD

UM

Initiative



Competitors’ opinion category

Creative Agencies

Ogilvy

Accenture Song

Network BBDO



Media Agencies