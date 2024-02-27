Industries

    Agency Scope: Top creative and media agencies according to marketers

    27 Feb 2024
    27 Feb 2024
    Creative agencies Ogilvy, Joe Public and TBWA/, and media agencies Carat, OMD and TheMediaShop are all standouts in the Agency Scope as rated by marketers.
    Source: © Melpomen 123rf Ogilvy, Joe Public and TBWA as well as Carat, OMD and TheMediaShop are all standouts in the Agency Scope as rated by marketers
    Source: © Melpomen 123rf Ogilvy, Joe Public and TBWA as well as Carat, OMD and TheMediaShop are all standouts in the Agency Scope as rated by marketers

    The biennial research looked at how marketers view both creative and media agencies. "Each was given a category outline and asked to submit three agencies," explains Johanna McDowell, Scopen partner and CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS).

    "Here, we show the outline and the results of each.”

    Spontaneous awareness category

    Under the title “spontaneous awareness”, respondents named three agencies they are aware of.

    Creative agencies

    1. Ogilvy
    2. Joe Public
    3. TBWA/

    Media agencies

    1. Carat
    2. The MediaShop
    3. Mindshare

    Image supplied. The Agency Scope 2023 – 2024’s Top 10 top creative agency professionals have been revealed
    Joe Public United's Pepe Marais and Xolisa Dyeshana lead Agency Scope's top creative professionals

    14 Feb 2024

    Creativity category

    Creative agencies

    1. Joe Public/Ogilvy
    2. none
    3. TBWA/

    Attractive agencies category

    Attractive agencies provided a list of the agencies marketers would shortlist in a pitch.

    Creative agencies

    1. Joe Public
    2. Ogilvy
    3. TBWA/

    Media Agencies

    1. Juno Media
    2. M&C Saatchi Connect
    3. The MediaShop

    Ideal Agencies category

    “The ideal agencies category is an analysis of how the overall market, along with the particular clients of an agency, rate that agency,” explains Cesar Vacchiano, president and CEO of Scopen International.

    Creative Agencies

    1. Ogilvy
    2. Joe Public
    3. Accenture Song

    Media Agencies

    1. Carat
    2. OMD
    3. The MediaShop

    Market perception category

    In the category “market perception”, a combination of spontaneous awareness, creativity, attractiveness and ideal agencies gave rise to the following responses.

    Creative Agencies

    1. Ogilvy
    2. Joe Public
    3. TBWA/

    Media Agencies

    1. Carat
    2. Mindshare
    3. The MediaShop

    “Market perception is probably the most important rating,” says McDowell. “The agency that wins in market perception is the closest to a perfect agency, and noted as such by the industry.”

    The final two categories in the research looked at Client Satisfaction and Competitor’s Opinion, both important in a marketers' choice, Vacchiano asserts.

    “We know overall satisfaction is vital to clients, but having competitors list their competition as notable agencies is invaluable.”

    Image supplied. Agency Scope’s Top 10 most admired media agency professions is headed up by Wavemaker's Merissa Himraj and half of the top 10, are women
    Wavemaker's Merissa Himraj tops Agency Scope's Top 10 media professionals rankings

    16 Feb 2024

    Client satisfaction category

    Client satisfaction saw the following agencies take top spots.

    Creative Agencies

    1. Promise
    2. Brave Group
    3. Black Powder

    Media Agencies

    1. OMD
    2. UM
    3. Initiative

    Competitors’ opinion category

    Creative Agencies

    1. Ogilvy
    2. Accenture Song
    3. Network BBDO

    Media Agencies

    1. Meta Media
    2. Initiative
    3. Mindshare

